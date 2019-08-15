Thursday, August 15, 2019
Sip on specialty Kentucky bourbons at Felix, Aug. 26-Sept. 3
Horse country meets Lowcountry
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Aug 15, 2019 at 10:11 AM
Felix Cocktails et Cuisine is upping the ante in the cocktails department, bringing some special Kentucky bourbon to the Lowcountry for one week later this month. Consider it a celebration of late summer. Or back to school. Or just getting through a work day or two. From Aug. 26-Sept. 3 enjoy a three course meal with bourbon pairings.
The prix fixe menu ($65/person) is carefully curated to match your bites with your bourbon. Start with a smoked trout dip with crispy capers and a baguette, paired with Jefferson's Ocean.
From there enjoy braised short rib and whipped potatoes with Jefferson's Pichon Bordeaux Barrel Aged. Round it all out with salted chocolate cheesecake and Jefferson's Small Batch.
Louisville, Ky.-based Jefferson's Bourbon was founded in 1997 by father and son duo Trey and Chet (we can't make this stuff up), continuing a family tradition that started back in 1799 when Trey's grandmother was arrested for the "production and sales of spirituous liquors." Now that's a family tradition we can get behind.
Learn more about the bourbon online at jeffersonsbourbon.com.
@ Félix Cocktails et Cuisine
550 King St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Aug. 26-Sept. 3
Price:
$65/per person
