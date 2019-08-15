Peep the eclectic menu for Food Fight, opening soon on James Island

click to enlarge
-
Google Street View
-
807 Folly Road will soon become Food Fight
When we chatted with Dusty Chorvat
back in the spring, he told us that his new Folly Road restaurant, located in the building formerly occupied by Roadside Seafood, would provide something "unique" for James Islanders.
"There are no true boundaries ... I live on James Island and I love it. I know we need more dining options, something casual and reasonably priced and comfortable," said Chorvat. Food Fight originally had a June 2019 opening planned, but that has been pushed. The building looks fresh, though, and the sign is up out front. They've even posted a menu preview on Facebook
.
The former Crust chef had to include some 'za, and the menu has four pies to choose from: pepperoni and mushroom; shrimp vindaloo with curried shrimp, tomato chutney, feta, mozzarella, fiery onions, and raita; Stracciatella with mozzarella curds, tomato sauce, basil, oregano, pecorino, and olive oil; and za'atar roasted cauliflower with kalamata olives, red onion, feta, mozzarella, parsley, and lemon-infused chili.
click to enlarge
Back in March, Chorvat sent us a few pics of his menu R&D, including fried deviled eggs, which appear under the small plates section of the recently posted menu.
In addition to small plates and 'za, there are three salads, four sandwiches, one large plate, and a couple sweet treats. When we chatted with Chorvat he also told us that they would have beer and wine, plus "globally inspired" specials like taco Tuesday, hump day oysters and Prosecco, Detroit-style pizza on Thursdays, Friday pasta, and Saturday ramen.
And as for the name (which commenters on social media still seem to be confused about), Chorvat said Food Fight works because "it's a playful way to say food is definitely ... up for playfulness and seriousness — like taking tomatoes in Spain and throwing them at each other."
Keep up to date with Food Fight's progress by following them on Facebook
, and plan your first meal by checking out the menu below.