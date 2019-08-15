Eat

Drink wine, enter a pepper eating contest, and meet Jamaican chefs at the S.C. Reggae Jerk Fest Sun. Aug. 25

Boogie on down

Sun. Aug. 25 from noon to 7 p.m., Magnolia Plantation & Gardens will be transformed into a Jamaican oasis.

The South Carolina Reggae Jerk and Wine Festival celebrates the end of summer, island style. Guests will try Jamaican jerk foods paired with wine, hear Reggae music, and watch cooking demos. There will also be authentic Caribbean food, arts, and craft vendors onsite.

Tickets are $40 and include a sample of jerk chicken and a three ounce sample of wine in a nine ounce commemorative glass. Additional wine and food will be available for purchase. Those who choose not to imbibe can purchase $25 DD tickets; you will not receive the wine glass.

The day is jam-packed with events. Starting at 12 p.m. there is a welcome and introduction of nonprofit Healthy Lifestyle Network. A subset of this organization is the Shelton Project, which works to fight childhood sexual abuse in Jamaica and provide funding for young children so they can experience summer camps.

A number of bands take the stage throughout the day, including Rohan da Great, Well Charged, and Sahara Reggae Band. From 3:30-4 p.m. take part in the pepper eating contest; dominoes tournament; and Ludo game, a traditional Jamaican board game for two, three, or four players using two dice and 16 counters.

For more information about the fest, and to get your tickets today, head to screggaefestival.com. 

