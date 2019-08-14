BKeDSHoP to open 2,700 square-foot, open kitchen shop in Nexton this winter

BKeDSHoP is moving on up, y'all. From one food truck to two food trucks to a storefront downtown, Chris and Keila Garate's sweet concept just keeps getting sweeter.
Chris says they've secured a 2,700 square-foot baking facility and storefront in Summerville's new Nexton development. Located at 408 Nexton Square Drive, BKeDSHoP (they're keeping the same name for the second shop, though we'd have gone with Twice BKeD) will be open daily with expanded hours.
"We're really excited, it will be a lot bigger," says Chris. "It will be about four to five times larger [than the downtown location] and we will be making all our donuts onsite, there will be a cool open kitchen so everyone will be able to see how we make everything."
Nexton's BKeD will have a full coffee bar like the downtown location, and all the donuts, cookies, and fritters your heart desires. This location will serve as the Garate's flagship — from here they'll be able to produce all the treats for the two storefronts and food trucks in half the time. That means no more "sold out" signs at WestEdge and the Marion Square farmers market on the weekend.
"We will have a temperature controlled environment," says Chris. "We can produce a lot of things out of this facility with larger equipment we’ve been wanting for a while."
More space = more room for experimenting. Expect one-off flavors in the Summerville spot that may only be available for a day or two. Chris says this new facility will also allow them to open up downtown daily (right now they're closed on Mondays) and will allow them to cater more weddings — donut walls are all the rage.
The Nexton Square bakeshop will also have a private room that looks into the kitchen, so you can make plans to host a decadent and interactive dessert-centric celebration for your little one (or yourself!).
The Garates plan on opening BKeDSHoP Summerville before the holidays this year, or early 2020 at the latest. Chris says the way things are going, they plan to open a few more locations "in the near future," using Nexton's shop as their model.
Keep up to date with BKeDSHoP's growth by following them on Facebook and Instagram.