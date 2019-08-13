Try more than 100 🍻 at the 17th annual Ballpark Festival of Beers this Sat. Aug. 17

Take us out to the ... baseball stadium, where this Sat. Aug. 17 starting at 7 p.m. more than 100 breweries, both domestic and international, will up set up tents and taps for the 17th annual Ballpark Festival of Beers.
Like any beer festival worth its weight in hops, there will be more than just the cold stuff going down smooth — enjoy musical stylings by the Blue Plantation Band and Baby Fat Band, plus eats from Kickin' Chicken, Holy Rolly Charleston, Braised in the South, and Bearded Dogs.
If you're here for the booze, we get it. The fest released a list
of the latest brewery/cidery/seltzer participants including visitors like Appalachian Mountain Brewery and Cidery, Blue Point Brewing, Goose Island, Elysian, Wicked Weed, and Truly Hard Seltzer and local folks like Commonhouse, Palmetto, Rusty Bull, and Famulari's.
Tickets are still available at any area Kickin' Chicken, the RiverDogs box office, or online at rileyparkevents.com
. General admission tickets include 18 sampling tickets and are $40 if you make your way to Kickin' and $45 online or at the Dogs' box office. VIP tickets are $70 and include early entry at 6 p.m. with field access, 25 sampling tickets, access to the Kickin' Chicken VIP lounge (with hot food from 6-7 p.m. and cold snacks from 7-10 p.m.), plus specialty beers and cocktails from Firefly Distillery.
If you want to be a true hero, you can purchase designated driver tickets (day-of only) for $15. Those interested in volunteering (i.e. pouring beer and making people super happy) can email kvarner@riverdogs.com.
@ Joseph P. Riley Jr. Stadium
360 Fishburne St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Aug. 17, 7-10 p.m.
Price:
$45, $70/VIP
Beer