Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Rusty Rudder hosts spirit night for Mt. Pleasant schools this Sun. Aug. 18

Drink specials sound good, eh parents?

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Tue, Aug 13, 2019 at 3:51 PM

Celebrate the last weekend before school starts while simultaneously celebrating our fabulous local educators at Rusty Rudder's Spirit Night.

This Sun. Aug. 18 from 3-10 p.m., diners can select their favorite local north Mt. Pleasant school — Woo Warriors! Go Landsharks! — from a list and 10 percent of their final bill will be donated to their school of choice. That means more supplies, after school activities, etc.  for your little (or big) kids.

Participating schools include Wando, Carolina Park, Oceanside Collegiate, Jennie Moore Elementary, Laring Middle, Cario Middle, Laurel Hill Primary, Charles Pinckney Elementary, and Cape Romain Environmental Education Charter.

The school who receives the most support will receive a bonus donation from the restaurant plus a 2019 Spirit Winner plaque.

The full dinner menu will be available and there will be food and drinks specials aplenty — raise a glass for some quiet time, 'rents! Live music starts at 5 p.m. on the patio with Haley Mae Campbell. If you've rounded up a large group of school supporters, be sure to make a reservation online or by calling (843) 388-3177. 
