Big Bad Breakfast will open this fall, marking chef John Currence's long-awaited landing in the Holy City

John Currence says he'll source local ingredients like Geechie Boy grits and High Wire booze

Chef John Currence first announced he would be bringing the sixth location of his cult-followed breakfast-all-day chain to the Eastside back in Feb. 2018. Almost a year-and-a-half later — and after a rollercoaster ride of Charleston restaurant openings, closings, and shuffles — thereports that Currence finally has an opening date in mind: Sept. 10.We studied the city's obsession with the most important meal of the day s ummer 2018, looking to Currence's 2016 cookbook as gospel.He writes, "In all fairness, cooking eggs is not that hard in the grand scheme of things. What it requires is thoughtfulness, care, respect, and patience." That last requirement may be the toughest — Currence tells's Hanna Raskin of finally landing an opening timeline, "Nothing in my life has ever taken this long."Going into 456 Meeting St., a 3,400-square-foot space once described by the seller as a "truly unique opportunity for a special retailer at one of downtown Charleston's most visible intersections," BBB will serve breakfast and lunch daily, with hours TBA.The area, and the dining scene itself, has changed dramatically since Currence first scored his Eastside spot.The high-end Guild apartments (with a rooftop pool and harbor views) across the street are finished, the empty Bi-Lo building is in the process of being turned into a new lunch concept , and a block away, Spring is springing As far as the Charleston breakfast scene, it's mixed. Yes, there's the gaping hole left by the closure of Hominy Grill , but there's also neighborhood gem Park Cafe, which is getting a full glow-up and expansion as we speak. Millers All Day has met with some controversy, including the sudden departure of their opening chef Madison Tessener in Aug. 2018. Our critic loved Mt. Pleasant's Vicious Biscuit, and uber popular brunch spot Page's Okra Grill announced they're opening a second location in Summerville's Nexton community in 2020.Time — and early, early mornings — will tell whether Currence finds that selling eggs in Charleston is, or isn't, that hard. Check back here for more updates on BBB's official grand opening on Meeting St.