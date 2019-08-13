Big Bad Breakfast will open this fall, marking chef John Currence's long-awaited landing in the Holy City

-
John Currence says he'll source local ingredients like Geechie Boy grits and High Wire booze
Chef John Currence first announced
he would be bringing the sixth location of his cult-followed breakfast-all-day chain to the Eastside back in Feb. 2018. Almost a year-and-a-half later — and after a rollercoaster ride of Charleston restaurant openings, closings, and shuffles — the Post and Courier
reports that Currence finally has an opening date in mind: Sept. 10.
We studied the city's obsession with the most important meal of the day summer 2018,
looking to Currence's 2016 cookbook
as gospel.
He writes, "In all fairness, cooking eggs is not that hard in the grand scheme of things. What it requires is thoughtfulness, care, respect, and patience." That last requirement may be the toughest — Currence tells P&C
's Hanna Raskin of finally landing an opening timeline, "Nothing in my life has ever taken this long."
Going into 456 Meeting St., a 3,400-square-foot space once described by the seller
as a "truly unique opportunity for a special retailer at one of downtown Charleston's most visible intersections," BBB will serve breakfast and lunch daily, with hours TBA.
The area, and the dining scene itself, has changed dramatically since Currence first scored his Eastside spot.
The high-end Guild
apartments (with a rooftop pool and harbor views) across the street are finished, the empty Bi-Lo building is in the process of being turned into a new lunch concept
, and a block away, Spring is springing
.
As far as the Charleston breakfast scene, it's mixed. Yes, there's the gaping hole left by the closure of Hominy Grill
, but there's also neighborhood gem Park Cafe, which is getting a full glow-up and expansion
as we speak. Millers All Day has met with some controversy, including the sudden departure
of their opening chef Madison Tessener in Aug. 2018. Our critic loved Mt. Pleasant's Vicious Biscuit,
and uber popular brunch spot Page's Okra Grill
announced they're opening a second location in Summerville's Nexton community in 2020.
Time — and early, early mornings — will tell whether Currence finds that selling eggs in Charleston is, or isn't, that hard. Check back here for more updates on BBB's official grand opening on Meeting St.