What's Poppin': 50+ ways to cure your summertime blues

It's almost fall which means we're on the cusp of a whole slew of happenings — slow it down and soak it up this week with a variety of pop-ups, wine tastings, beer releases, and more. Check it out:
Monday
Starting this Monday, Charles Towne Fermentory and Ciaburri's Mexican pop-up come together for Mexican Mondays
starting at 5:30 p.m.; sample menu items include shrimp ceviche, fresh guacamole, and guajillo-braised short rib tacos.
Freshfields Village hosts their chic summer farmers market
starting at 4 p.m.
Bread and Butter in North Charleston hosts Seafood Madness Monday
starting at 5 p.m. with a "monster mash menu" featuring plenty of garlic crabs.
Zero Restaurant + Bar continues to offer their summer cooking class
series for 20 percent off.
Head to Mingo Point for an oyster roast
while their summer series is still going on every Mon. in August starting at 6 p.m.
The Folly Beach Farmers Market
kicks off every Mon. at 4 p.m.
It's girls night at Paolo's Gelato and Gourmet
; starting at 5 p.m. every Mon. enjoy 25 percent off all food and wine offerings when you bring a friend to share.
Tuesday
JackRabbit Filly
pops up at with Life Rift Treats at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. from 5-9 p.m.
Relive your childhood — with beer — at Two Blokes' Disney-themed trivia night
starting at 7 p.m.
Get your dinner and a movie on with the Music Hall and 39 Rue de Jean's special Ratatouille Dinner + Film Screening
. Rue de Jean's three-course French menu will get you in the mood for the flick.
It's Neighborhood Night
every Tues. at Basic Kitchen starting at 5:30 p.m.; enjoy a weekly dish special and wine bottles at discounted prices.
It's ladies night from 7-9 p.m. at Blade and Bull Park Circle
with charcuterie and vino from Accent on Wine.
Holy City AF,
a new social group that gathers around the city sans alcohol, hosts a book club at Cocktail Club from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
From 6-8 p.m. at Avondale Wine & Cheese Woof & Wine
with Carolina Boxer Rescue.
It's burger and beer
night at Parcel 32 which means $15 smash burgers and a pint to help you get through the Tuesday blues.
Every Tues. get a free wine tasting with every open tab at FortyEight - Wine Bar
& Kitchen.
It's RiverDogs ticket night at Rusty Bull
starting at 4:05 p.m. — be one of the first 30 people to come to the brewery on game day, order a beer and ask for a ticket and it's yours.
Starting at 6 p.m. Accent on Wine Park Circle hosts a southern France wine tasting
.
Wednesday
Soon-to-open Spring Street tapas joint Estadio pops up
at Harbinger starting at 6:30 p.m. with $15 AYCE veggie paella and mushroom toast and Spanish wines from Monarch.
Every Wednesday drink pink at Camellia's
starting at 4 p.m.; order $40 750 ML Fleur de Mer Rosé bottles and $80 magnums.
Travel to the Upside Down at Rusty Bull's Stranger Things trivia night
starting at 7 p.m.
The Alley hosts a MasterChef
watch party, dinner, and bowling tournament extravaganza
with local contestant Jamie Hough starting at 6 p.m.
Parcel 32 continues their weekday specials with Bottles + Pearls
every Wed. at 5 p.m. with half-off wine by the bottle and $1.50 oysters.
Fuel hosts Yappy Hour
starting at 4 p.m. with drink specials and info on how you can get involved with Pet Helpers.
Wine down Wednesday
all day at Tbonz Gill & Grill with $6 glasses and $24 bottles.
From 4-10 p.m. at Palmetto Brewing
sip on their new American Light Lager brew. $1 from every pint of the lager will be donated to the Dogwood Alliance for four weeks after the release
Every Wed. open your mind and put it your blind fold at Edmund's Oast Exchange's blind tastings
starting at 5 p.m.
Thursday
Glass Onion hosts their annual Julia Child dinner
from 5-9 p.m.
Starting at 5 p.m. at Holy City Brewing
sip on pints of the Overly Friendly IPA to help preserve Drayton Hall.
Halls Signature Events holds a Braggin' Rights Bash
at 5 Faber St. from 7-9 p.m.; all the hospitality group's restaurants go head-to-head in the kitchen.
Grab your ooey gooey Pubfare burger at The Hold
(and a funky sour pint to pair) starting at 5:30 p.m.
EOX hosts a special cava tasting
from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meet Oriol Gual from Juvé & Camps winery in San Sadurní d’Anoia, Spain. This family owned Cava house has been making outstanding Spanish sparkling for the past 100 years, and their grape growing history dates back even further. $5 donation goes to My Sister's House.
Avondale Wine & Cheese hosts their weekly tasting
starting at 2 p.m.
The Brewery Comedy Tour
stops by Ghost Monkey Brewery at 7:30 p.m. for a free show.
The Darling Oyster Bar hosts a fundraiser
from 4 p.m.-close to raise money for their slain sous chef's family.
Friday
Drink Beer From Here
at the S.C. Aquarium at their after hours event starting at 7 p.m.; in addition to local brews there will be sustainably sourced small plates from local eateries like Dockery's and Acme Lowcountry Kitchen.
Get your late night Sap-Lai noodle fix (and more!) at Container Bar
every Fri. from 10 p.m. on.
2Nixons is at Proof every Fri. and Sat. starting at 6 p.m. Check out what menu items they'll be serving on the 'gram
.
Crafty Draught
celebrates five years with a two-day celebration starting Friday — there will be beer releases, food trucks, live music, giveaways, and more.
Butterfly Social presents, "A Lovely Afternoon,"
at Freehouse starting at 4 p.m. First Name Basis slings the 'za, Freehouse has the organic brews, and there will be vendors like Tinted Saga, Undead Threads, and Modern Apothecary onsite.
Mill Street Tavern hosts their tropical happy hour
every Fri. starting at 5 p.m.
Get your late night taco special at El Pincho
every Fri. starting at 6 p.m.
Farmstead Co. pops up
at Workshop every Fri. at Workshop from 3-9 p.m. Chef Blair Machado cooks up eats on a Big Green Egg. Read all about his farm to grill methods here
.
Saturday
Dockery's
celebrates their 100th unique beer release from 2-6 p.m. A portion of proceeds from the sale of this beer will be donated to the Happy Feet programs of Mt. Pleasant and East Cooper Rotary Clubs. The release party features live music, food specials, and a can release of the IPA.
From 5-10 p.m. head to Workshop's night bazaar
to shop local goods, grab a drink from Merrow's Garden Bar, and eats from any of the stalls.
As part of their monthly special event series, Holy City Brewing
hosts "Chefs Who Like Beer" with a handful of local chefs whipping up eats for a grand feast starting at 5 p.m.
Every Sat. (year round, even) head to the Johns Island farmers market
from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Head to Memminger Auditorium starting at 6 p.m for the inaugural Summer Wine Festival.
More of a beer drinker? Then you'd do well to drive over to the RiverDogs stadium starting at 7 p.m. for the 17th annual Ballpark Festival of Beers.
You're never too old for drinking games — The Mill Street Tavern host a B-Pong tournament
starting at 9 p.m.
Sunday
Every Sun. at the Pour House
starting at 11 a.m. shop local vendors, grab a bite from a food truck, and then settle in on the venue's deck with a bloody mary.
O'Brion's Pub & Grille hosts a boiled peanut contest
from 5-8 p.m. Bring your homemade peanuts — winner gets a $100 prize package.
It's Spirit Night at Rusty Rudder
from 3-10 p.m. — Patrons can select from a list of participating schools and 10 percent of their final bill will be donated to that school including all food and beverage purchases. The Rudder’s full dinner menu will be available as well as tasty food and drink specials throughout the evening. Live music will begin at 5 p.m. with local artist Haley Mae Campbell on the patio.
Charles Towne Fermentory
hosts an artisan market and brunch starting at noon with eats from Matzo Y Masa plus a handful of market purveyors.
Locals Park Circle launches a new Sunday brunch
from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.