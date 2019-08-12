This Wed. The Alley hosts MasterChef viewing party with Mt. Pleasant competitor Jamie Hough

click to enlarge
Jamie Hough bakes up a storm on MasterChef season 10.
Mt. Pleasant angler and MasterChef season 10 contestant Jamie Hough is making his rounds.
A few weeks ago, Hough stopped by High Cotton for a watch party
and special dinner collab with chef Brad Kelly. Next Wed. Aug 14 at 6:30 p.m., Hough makes another celebrity appearance at The Alley for a viewing party, bowling tournament, and dinner extravaganza. As of the sixteenth episode, which aired Wed. Aug. 7, Hough is still in the game. If he wins, he'll walk away with a freshly honed set of skills and $250,000.
Hough (tall!) on the 16th ep.
The Alley's 21+ event includes an all-inclusive bar, special dinner prepared by chef Hough, and a screening of the next MasterChef
episode which airs at 8 p.m. There will also be a 9-pin no tap bowling tournament starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 a pop, but if you're a Hough fanperson, you can snag one of only five $90 tickets that get you everything plus entry into the bowling tournament and VIP watch party seating.
A portion of proceeds will benefit Hough's nonprofit Southeast Rescue & Relief, an organization founded on the belief that donations should go directly to the people that need them. The nonprofit is involved in the entire rescue process, "from the time the first call comes in until well after the media leaves, and until the last truck load of supplies can't be sent."
@ The Alley
131 Columbus St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Wed., Aug. 14, 6-10 p.m.
(843) 818-4080
Price:
$75+
