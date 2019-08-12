Darling Oyster Bar will hold fundraiser this Thurs. in honor of slain sous chef

Last Thurs. Aug. 8 at around 7:41 p.m., officers in the East Side neighborhood downtown near Columbus Street "heard several gunshots fired and began to patrol the area" of Hanover Street.
According to a Charleston PD incident report, two officers found a man — later identified by the county coroner as Timothy Haman Jr. — on the stairs of 43 Hanover with a bullet wound; bystanders in the area were performing CPR as first responders were summoned to the scene. The victim was transported to MUSC where he was declared deceased.
Haman was the sous chef at The Darling Oyster Bar on King Street. The restaurant released a statement saying, "Tim was a valued employee at The Darling. We are all broken hearted by the loss."
The Darling has made plans to host a fundraiser this Thurs. Aug. 15 at the restaurant from 4 p.m.-close with 100 percent of proceeds going to Haman's family and young daughter.
A Facebook event
, "Timo's Daughter," has also been created to raise money for Haman's family. It has already raised more than $6,400 since Fri. Aug. 9.
As of today, Mon. Aug. 12, the investigation is ongoing — no suspects have been named at this time. Police and city officials will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tues. Aug. 13 in the auditorium of Trident Technical College's Palmer Campus to address the homicide.
