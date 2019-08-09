Basic Kitchen hosts epic Labor Day salad party benefitting Green Heart Project Sun. Sept. 1

click to enlarge
Basic Kitchen launched their inaugural Salad Project July 22, with a mission to present six unique, tasty salads each week through Labor Day weekend with proceeds benefitting nonprofit Green Heart Project. Sun. Sept. 1 BK will throw an epic end of summer/end of salad project party from 6:30-10 p.m.
Six local tastemakers are participating in the salad project; thus far, we've been introduced to creations from The Works' Sarah Frick, Hush up and Hustle's Helen Hall, and Hampden Clothing's Stacy Smallwood. The restaurant says they've already sold 600 salads.
You can still grab Smallwood's salad now through Sunday — “The Heart Hampden Salad” has local romaine, spinach, heirloom tomatoes, sprouts, artichoke hearts, avocado, radishes, pumpkin seeds, and crumbled feta with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and sea salt. The next three salads will be created by Joey Welling of Exemplar Fitness, One Part Plant founder Jessica Murnane, and Jacques Larson of Obstinate Daughter and Wild Olive.
At the grand leafy finale at the restaurant Labor Day weekend, guests will be able to enjoy all six of the salads, plus a barbecue buffet, late summer cocktails, and '90s hip-hop, funk, and soul jams from DJ Sista Misses.
During the party there will be a raffle with prizes donated by each of the salad project tastemakers in addition to other favorite local spots. The net proceeds from the event benefit the Green Heart Project's Back to School campaign
.
Tickets to the Labor Day party are $25 and can be purchased online
.
@ Basic Kitchen
82 Wentworth St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m.
Price:
$25
