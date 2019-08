Charleston Grill introduces late summer menu featuring heirloom tomatoes, summer succotash, Branzino, and more

click to enlarge Provided

Chef Michelle Weaver's seasonal heirloom tomato salad

Linguini and crab

As a Forbes Four Star and AAA Four Diamond anointed eatery — and perhaps most importantly, top 50 restaurant regular — Charleston Grill has been crushing the fine dining game for nearly three decades. Old dogs like this don't need new tricks, but a special seasonal menu highlighting the bounty of summer? We'll bite.Exec chef Michelle Weaver is pumping out new apps and entrees featuring "sensational seafood and mouth-watering vegetables."New small plate additions include the requisite heirloom tomato salad with whipped feta, olives, capers, and a red wine vinaigrette and the Vichyssoise, a soup with leeks, onions, cream, fingerling potatoes, and escargot.New entrees highlight fruits de mer and include the Branzino, a traditional Italian seafood dish with a flaky and crisp white fish, heirloom tomatoes, and fennel salsa verde; the summer succotash and flounder with sauce vierge, corn, beans, and squash; and the linguine and crab with calabrian chili flakes, tomatoes, and uni butter.For landlubbers who prefer more down-home leaning fare, there is the southern fried chicken livers plate, served over Parmesan grits with red eye gravy and chanterelles.Check out the full Charleston Grill menu below, and make a reservation for your next big night out at charlestongrill.com.