Charleston Grill introduces late summer menu featuring heirloom tomatoes, summer succotash, Branzino, and more

Provided
Chef Michelle Weaver's seasonal heirloom tomato salad
As a Forbes Four Star and AAA Four Diamond anointed eatery — and perhaps most importantly, City Paper top 50
restaurant regular — Charleston Grill has been crushing the fine dining game for nearly three decades. Old dogs like this don't need new tricks, but a special seasonal menu highlighting the bounty of summer? We'll bite.
Provided
Linguini and crab
Exec chef Michelle Weaver is pumping out new apps and entrees featuring "sensational seafood and mouth-watering vegetables."
New small plate additions include the requisite heirloom tomato salad with whipped feta, olives, capers, and a red wine vinaigrette and the Vichyssoise, a soup with leeks, onions, cream, fingerling potatoes, and escargot.
New entrees highlight fruits de mer and include the Branzino, a traditional Italian seafood dish with a flaky and crisp white fish, heirloom tomatoes, and fennel salsa verde; the summer succotash and flounder with sauce vierge, corn, beans, and squash; and the linguine and crab with calabrian chili flakes, tomatoes, and uni butter.
For landlubbers who prefer more down-home leaning fare, there is the southern fried chicken livers plate, served over Parmesan grits with red eye gravy and chanterelles.
Check out the full Charleston Grill menu below, and make a reservation for your next big night out at charlestongrill.com.
