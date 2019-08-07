Dockery's celebrates the release of its 100th beer with a fundraising shindig on Aug. 17

click to enlarge Provided

Drink this beer for a good cause. Tastes good to us.

Event Details Shoes Are the Future: Dancing Shoes @ Dockery's 880 Island Park Drive Daniel Island Charleston, SC When: Sat., Aug. 17, 2-6 p.m. Price: Free to attend Benefits + Fundraisers, Festivals + Events and Beer Map

Daniel Island restaurant, music venue, and brewery Dockery's celebrates the release of their 100th unique beer, Dancing Shoes, with a party on Sat. Aug. 17, 2-6 p.m. The Brut IPA will be on tap at Dockery's and available for purchase in four-pack cans ($14).A portion of proceeds from beer sales will be donated to the Happy Feet programs of Mt. Pleasant and East Cooper Rotary clubs, which provides new socks and shoes to kids from 12 local school districts.The release party will feature live music, food specials, and, of course the release for this benefit beer.In a press release head brewmaster Dustin Wilson says, "I'm the kind of person that wants to see the impact of what I'm doing, even if it's just a small thing. We wanted to make a donation towards education in Charleston, but wanted to make it a personalgift, something that would mean a lot to each of the kids that were helped. When we saw the Happy Feet program, we knew we’d found the right way to help."Dancing Shoes are part of a series of IPAs, 'Shoes are the future,' to be released by Dockery's semi-annually, dry-hopped differently to change the the flavor of the beer with the seasons.