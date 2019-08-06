Longboard Restaurant and Bar set to bring Caribbean flavors to Sullivan's Island, opening spring 2020

click to enlarge
This is the second outpost of Longboard, which opened in 2015 in the U.S. Virgin Islands ferry port town of Cruz Bay on the island of St. John
Last week, Sullivan's Island's 450 Pizza Joint closed its doors for good. There was no formal announcement or "see 'za later" posts — a customer even asked
on a July 23 Instagram post, "Where'd you go?"
When it replaced Taco Mamacita in 2017, food critic Vanessa Wolf felt 450
was filling a much needed pizza niche on the island, writing that the "approachable menu and strong pie game" made it a "shoo-in for success."
We aren't sure what exactly went down with 450, but we do know what's next for 2213 Middle Street.
Charleston natives and former CofC soccer teammates Clint Gaskins and Tyler Beckstead have taken over the space from the old owners and will be opening an "island-inspired" restaurant and bar, The Longboard, in early 2020.
Samples of The Longboard's USVI location's dishes
According to a press release, The Longboard will will focus on "innovative and refined island fare, utilizing coastal flavors, fresh and obscure seafood, various shellfish additions, tropical produce, and Lowcountry farms and fishermen."
Longboard culinary director and partner Kenny Claxton will oversee the food side of things on Sullivan's and is in the process of bringing on an executive chef for the location. Claxton’s menu will include fresh-catch ceviche, aquachiles, tiraditos, crudos, Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls, sushi wraps, plus sharable bar snacks and small plates.
The release also promises a lively bar menu with tropical cocktails utilizing fresh squeezed juices, house-made syrups, shrubs and liqueurs, and local kombucha. They'll also offer wine, local beer on tap, "famous frozen libations," and house-made sodas.
The Sullivan's space is undergoing renos to look more like this ^
From now until the restaurant's projected opening in early spring 2020, 2213 Middle Street is undergoing a serious reno. Led by Charleston firms Cortney Bishop Design and Beau Clowney Architects, the renovation aims to "blend elements of Caribbean architectural flair and laid-back island style." Local graphic designer Jay Fletcher
will lend his hand on some (undoubtedly) hip and colorful branding.
The Longboard plans to be open daily for lunch and dinner
.