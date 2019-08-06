Holy City Brewing hosts "Chefs Who Like Beer" Sat. Aug. 17 as part of monthly send-off series

Event Details Chefs Who Like Beer @ Holy City Brewing 4155-C Dorchester Road North Charleston Charleston, SC When: Sat., Aug. 17, 5 p.m. Price: $25 Foodie Events Map

Holy City Brewing taproom chef Joel Norman joins forces with an impressive group of kitchen maestros for a special dinner Sat. Aug. 17. This event is part of the brewery's monthly send-off series before they move to their new location near Park Circle.SNOB exec chef Russ Moore, RJ Moody of the late and great Spero, Jacques Larson of Obstinate Daughter and Wild Olive, Bob Cook of Edmund's Oast, and Brian Nelson of Keg Cowboy in Columbia take part in this AYCE dinner, cooked outside on HCB's patio.The feast will be prepped and plated by the six chefs, with four different plates that guests can choose from. The menu is still being solidified, but expect pork, poultry, seafood, and vegan/vegetarian plates, all with fixins. Check out the final menu day-of on Instagram.As with most HCB events, Live Ink Promotions will be onsite selling one-off "Chefs Who Like Beer" merch that can only be purchased during the event. We're talking V-Neck Tees, tanks — shirts that become vintage within hours!Wristbands for the event are $25 per person and get you an all-access pass to the eats. Beer purchased separately.HCB's kitchen will operate normally through lunch service and will stop serving their regular menu at 4 p.m., serving light snacks for the hour before service. At 5 p.m. the chefs will start cookin' on the patio. If you think scoring bites from some of the top chefs in town for under 30 bucks is as cool as we do, treat them to a pint. Like the event's name so plainly states, these chefs like beer.