What's Poppin': 30+ delicious ways to while away the week

From wine tastings to kitchen takeovers, celebrate the final weeks of summer with these bites and sips:

Monday

Art with Andre will be at Frothy Beard Brewing Co. every Mon. from 6:30-9:30 p.m. for a sip and paint session. Enjoy your first drink on the house while painting “The Wave” this week.

Slurp ‘em up. Pearlz is doing National Oyster Day right by hosting a celebration with $1 house oysters and $4 Cadillac Oyster Shooters starting at 4 p.m.





Nico Oysters + Seafood is selling half-off oysters all night in honor of National Oyster Day.



As part of National Oyster Day, Royal Tern, The Darling, and Prohibition will be donating 15 percent of their oyster sales to nonprofit S.C. Shellfish Grower's Association.



Edmund's Oast Exchange has launched a new small bites menu and happy hour menu.

Order bites like an Italian sandwich, ham and butter sandwich, sardine plate, fried chicken gizzards, and a sprats plate.





Paolo's Gelato and Gourmet is the go-to spot for Girl’s Night every Mon. at 5 p.m. Pop in for 25 percent off all food and wine pairings.

Get ready to guess that tune. Music bingo is going down every Mon. at Smoky Oak Taproom from 7-9 p.m.

Bring the sportsball fans out to talk all things Fantasy Football accompanied by $2 beer, $3 tacos, and more all day long at O’Brion’s Pub & Grille on James Island.



Jackrabbit Filly sous chef Brandon Olson pops up at James Island's Paddock & Whisky Mon. and Tues. from 5 p.m. until he's sold out with steam buns and more.



Cure the Monday blues at Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktail's Stranger Things costume party starting at 10 a.m. Don your best '80s gear and sip on specialty cocktails like Material Girl and If You Tread Lightly.



Tuesday







Wine & Company has your sips for the week. Check out their Spanish Wine Tasting from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The card game that never gets old is the life of the party at The Tattooed Moose in West Ashley. Get ready for a competitive (and somewhat naughty) round of Cards Against Humanity every Tues. at 8:30 p.m.

At Parcel 32, get a smash burger and beer for just $15 every Tues. from 5-10 p.m.

Wednesday

Mansueta's Filipino pops up at Kwei Fei tonight through Sunday, 5-10 p.m.Soon-to-open Spring St. tapas restaurant Estadio will have a table at the RiverDogs in honor of the Perros Santos theme. They'll be serving chorizo and idiazabal cheese bocadillos with chef Alex Lira's fresh summer bean salad.

Round of applause for the return of The Castejóns to Charles Towne Fermentory. Pop in for drinks at 4 p.m. with eats starting at 5 p.m.





Float away on a Lowcountry Yacht Cruise with The Carolina Girl at 6:30 p.m. BYOC (bring your own cooler) and enjoy the Charleston Sunset on the water.

Frothy Beard Brewing Co. is empowering women by holding a Brewster Brew Session from 11 a.m. - 4 pm. Stop by for a beer brewed entirely by a women staff. All proceeds go towards a women-focused charity.

Thursday

Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails launches their new wine series from 6-8 p.m. with cheese and charcuterie, half-off select bottles of wine, and $10 wine cocktails.

Get your Pubfare burger of the week at Charles Towne Fermentory. The grill will be fired up from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

SOL Southwest Kitchen is here for Tequila Thursday with happy hour starting at 4 p.m.

Harbour Club is hosting a wine dinner from 6-9 p.m. with sips from Palmetto Fine Wines and eats from Chef Wes.



Head to the Miller Gallery for the Art of Fare starting at 6 p.m. with bites from chef Meg Hutchinson of SNOB and live painting by Julia Deckman and Rachael Nerney.



Coastal Provisions hosts a multi-course Sabotage wine dinner starting at 4:30 p.m. on the terrace.



Edmund's Oast Exchange wants you to try rare French vino, from the Loire to the heart of Burgundy starting at 5:30 p.m.



Friday

Markets aren't just for daylight. Don’t forget about the Daniel Island Night Market at 5 p.m. every Friday with more than 30 local food trucks, vendors, and live music.

Get your late-night tacos at El Pincho every Fri. starting at 6 p.m. for $3 all night long.

2Nixons will be at Proof with all kinds of noods starting at 6 p.m. Fri. and Sat.

Speaking of noods, starting this Friday, Container Bar is extending their food hours on Friday nights to offer a late-night menu provided by Sap-Lai Charleston. From 10 p.m.- 12 a.m., customers will have access to a menu of dumplings, Pad Thai, Pad Woonsen, Khao Soi, and Hot Pot, and Drunken Noodles with Pho, Ramen, and Soup Dumplings rotating in during the fall.



Saturday







Calling all reality television junkies: The Alley is celebrating the launch of Trop Hop, Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll’s first beer from 6-10 p.m.

Wine and Friends are bringing you a glorious combination. Take part in their ice cream and wine pairing at 3 p.m.





Wish Edmund’s Oast Exchange a happy two-year anniversary with happy hour on beer and wine and the Herd Provisions food truck from noon until 3 p.m.



From noon to 5 p.m. celebrate fruits de mer at the OMAR Shrine seafood festival with live music, door prizes, beer, wine, and liquor. And plenty of seafood, of course.

Sunday



Relive your childhood (with mimosas) at Bay Street Biergarten’s Disney Brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Join the AmsterDAM Bike Crawl for cocktails and bites. Be sure to check the schedule for the route of the crawl.

Bendy Brewski Yoga will be at Holy City Brewing for a quick 10:15-11 p.m. session. Stretch it out then celebrate with a pint.