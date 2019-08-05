Monday, August 5, 2019
Quan Myers brings experience from his popular food stand to Reynolds Avenue in place of Dellz on the Macon
From West African stew to Korean BBQ
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Mon, Aug 5, 2019 at 11:55 AM
Long before you could Postmate a late-night Big Mac to your door, Quan Myers was capitalizing on late night munchies. He opened up his weekend food stand, Quan's on King, in 2008, and has been slinging hot dogs, burgers, and more to the hungry (read: tipsy) masses ever since.
Starting this Wed. Aug. 7 at 11 a.m.
, Myers brings an expanded Quan's on King
concept to Reynolds Avenue, opening the doors to his first storefront in what was, until very recently, Dellz on the Macon. "It's still Quan's on King, that’s what I'm known for," says Myers. "That’s what I've branded myself by — my name and not necessarily anything else, and that’s where it all started, King Street."
Run by Smarel Nicole Brown since early 2018, Dellz on the Macon served as a bastion of healthy, vegan eats in North Charleston. Situated down Reynolds Avenue on a block primarily populated by shuttered storefronts and construction, Dellz on the Macon shined — Brown even hosted Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson on her podcast there in July.
Before it was part of the Dellz family (Brown is the daughter of Dell'z Uptown owner, Maudell Grayson), 2021 Reynolds Ave. was briefly The Macon Cafe. Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood community development organization Metanoia opened the cafe in 2017; according to Metanoia CEO Bill Stanfield, the organization was given the building a few years ago.
While The Macon did not last long, it did give Brown an opportunity come in and serve up delicious vegan dishes and fresh juices to the community. And now, with the help of Metanoia and Brown, this humble spot will open doors for Myers, too.
"Dell and I are good friends and she and Nikki were looking to move, I was interested in a storefront, it kind of fell into place," says Myers.
Myers says the plan is for Quan's on King to be open Mon.-Sat. from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. This will give him time to head back to 540 King St. (next to The Ordinary) to set up his late-night stand. After 11 years, Myers says he hasn't tired of long nights on King, exposed to the elements and Fireball-stained Polo shirts begging for chicken cheesesteaks. "I've always been the guy on the grill at a family gathering," he says.
The North Charleston spot's menu is not yet set, but expect salads, bowls, pizza and more. Like his predecessor, Myers will offer vegan options for most menu items. "We're going to have a West African Stew, that can be vegan or add protein. We're going to have Korean barbecue, bourbon chicken, vegetable rice, cauliflower rice bowls. The whole concept is food for everyone."
Myers hopes the practical space in the growing neighborhood will be a long-term home for him.
"I feel like I'll be around. I want to make sure the menu is amazing for the community, for my followers for the last 11 years, and the new ones I plan to get. So yeah, I plan to be around a while."
