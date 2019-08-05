Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails launches new wine happy hour Wed. Aug. 7

Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails is now open on Coleman with real deal Cosmos, burgers, and even a Mountain Dew creation

Bottoms up

Now open at 705 Coleman Blvd., the Southern sister restaurant is fully clad in reclaimed wood and Edison bulbs, featuring a spirit forward cocktail list with everything from pre-Prohibition classics to a new fad — Turkey Dew.

By Mary Scott Hardaway

Eat