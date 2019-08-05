Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails launches new wine happy hour Wed. Aug. 7

click to enlarge
Starting this Wed. Aug. 7, Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails has a new happy hour, Wine Down Wednesday, featuring cheese and charcuterie boards, half-off select bottles of wine, and $10 wine cocktails. The cocktails, developed by industry vet and Handcraft's lead 'tender Tyler Rothenberg, include a Spritz, New York Sour, and wine punch.
With the launch of this series, Handcraft Kitchen specials now include Meltdown Monday, Tiki Tuesday, and Wine Down Wednesday. That's a lotta fun to be had on boring old weekdays, y'all.
If wine isn't your thing, don't sweat it, the menu is full of classic and inventive cocktails from Rothenberg and they have elevated bar food to snack on, too. We've demolished a smash burger and curly fries and the truffle fried burrata. On a Monday, no less.
Bonus — head to Handcraft tonight, Aug. 5 starting at 10 p.m. for their Stranger Things themed costume/drink party. Lots of solid eighties vibes and creative sips.