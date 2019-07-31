Swank Desserts launches Kickstarter for downtown Summerville location

When she's not baking badass desserts, you can find Danetra Richardson upside down in the studio

The story begins with a brownie. It's not just any brownie, though. The Swank Desserts signature brownie is thick and layered, sweet and savory. It's made with dark chocolate, Nutella, salted caramel fudge, chunks of caramel, and sea salt baked into the top.

By Mary Scott Hardaway

