Swank Desserts launches Kickstarter for downtown Summerville location

click to enlarge
-
Boncek file photo
-
A pole-dancing instructor and pastry chef? Yep, Danetra Richardson does it all. Help her do a little more by donating to her Kickstarter.
Hey Charleston, now's your chance to satisfy your sweet tooth. Swank Desserts, a local pastry company owned and operated by Danetra Richardson, has found the perfect brick and mortar location in downtown Summerville. Donate to Swank's Kickstarter
and you're one step closer to walking into a store and snagging a tasty treat.
Richardson hopes to raise $20,000 by Wed. Aug. 21 (that's three weeks y'all!) and as with all Kickstarter projects, this is an all-or-nothing situation; if the $20K isn't raised, Swank doesn't get any of the money.
Swank Desserts has been operating as an online dessert shop, with Richardson baking up a storm out of a commissary kitchen in North Charleston since 2015. Richardson now wants to expand her biz with a retail location so that her goods are more accessible for everyone.
Donors of various levels receive gifts, from a special 'it's mack-ah-rohn not mack-ah-rune' T-shirt ($30) to six months of Swank desserts ($250) to a private macaron 101 workshop ($1,000).
City Paper
chatted with Richardson last year about both her pastry business and her side hobby — pole dancing. Richardson says the activity helps her feel empowered and is a welcome relief from working as an entrepreneur; she now teaches students so they too can feel empowered.
As for her desserts, well, it's simple — Richardson wants to create desserts that feature well-balanced flavors. From macaroons to mini red velvet cakes to Mexican hot chocolate cookies, we think she's got that part down pat.
Follow Swank Desserts
on Instagram to keep up to date with the Kickstarter.