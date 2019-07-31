Glass Onion hosts its annual Julia Child dinner Thurs. Aug. 15

Event Details Julia Child Dinner @ The Glass Onion 1219 Savannah Hwy. West Ashley Charleston, SC When: Thu., Aug. 15, 5-9 p.m. Price: $45/per person, $25/additional wine pairing Dinners Map

Another year, another birthday celebration to show appreciation for culinary icon and author of famed cookbook, Julia Child.Glass Onion is hosting its 10th annual birthday dinner on Thurs. Aug 15 from 5-9 p.m. to showcase the prix fixe “Julia” menu and celebrate what would have been Child’s 107th year around the sun.The honorary menu presents three courses that feature classics from Child’s repertoire such as salad nicoise, cassoulet, steak au poivre, and more. You can taste them for yourself for $45 a person with the option of a French wine pairing for an additional $25.In order to properly prepare for the night, Glass Onion is shutting things down at 3 p.m. that day and re-opening at 5 p.m. to begin the party. Reservations are required —call the restaurant at (843)-225-1717.