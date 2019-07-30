Blu revamps and rebrands as Blu Beach Bar & Grill

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
We doubt you'll feel blue on Blu's new patio
Folly Beach's Blu restaurant has undergone a summertime facelift, with a brand new patio, revamped menu, and new name: Blu Beach Bar & Grill. The new covered outdoor dining area is one of the only places in town where you can eat right by the beach, making for an excellent lunch or dinner atmosphere.
Plus, this new dining area is separated from the already existing Tiki bar, so you don’t have to endure a rowdy bar scene while you enjoy your seaside meal (of course you can always hit up the bar after your meal).
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
The coconut curry shrimp is made with red curry-coconut broth, jasmine rice, and cilantro ($14)
Executive Chef Glen Benskin, who joined the team within the last year, has added some fresh new menu items, too.
As starters go you can pick from coconut curry shrimp, burrata with heirloom tomatoes, and fresh ahi tuna tartare. On the soup and salad side, chef Benskin has classics such as chicken caesar salad and tomato gazpacho, as well some inventive seafood items, such as the Exotic Salad with lobster, shrimp, avocado, and green goddess dressing.
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Snag some bites for the whole table
There are also pasta dishes, sandwiches, and a "from the grill" section with items from land and sea — and skewers. Of course you can’t overlook the extensive signature and frozen cocktails, from the Green Thumb — made with green chile vodka — to the Bushwacker, made with rum and cappuccino mix.
Check out the entire new menu online
.