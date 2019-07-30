Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Bacon Station, serving breakfast, lunch, and "all things bacon" now open in Mt. Pleasant
Wake and bacon
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Tue, Jul 30, 2019 at 3:47 PM
It may be the easiest thing in the world, to make breakfast at home and accidentally consume an entire package of bacon. There's something universally appealing about this particular cut of pork — you can never have enough.
The Bacon Station
, which opened last Fri. July 26 on Long Point Road, is capitalizing on the mass appeal of the meat. They're serving breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. in a "general store atmosphere" with grab-and-go options plus a dining area where guests are encouraged to "sit for a spell and relax in an atmosphere that takes a step back in time."
A press release says that the spot will "put pork on a pedestal," which we can only imagine means there will be Coburg Cow-like piggie effigies spinning slowly in the center of the store, staring down carnivorous customers.
Or maybe they simply mean that the menu will highlight their hand-cut brown sugar bacon, which can be found in dishes from a simple bacon biscuit and bacon wrap to the bacon sushi served with Bacon Station sauce. Bacon Station will also be available on Uber Eats (according to the restaurant's 'Gram) and for catering, plus all military will receive a 10 percent discount.
Owner Robert M. Patterson, a Lowcountry entrepreneur (and former Marine) who worked in management positions in F&B for years and now runs Special Ops Events, says he hadn't considered opening a brick and mortar until now. "When I decided to open my own restaurant, I decided to give the Lowcountry something they truly love — bacon at every meal. We know Charleston is the heartbeat of the South's culinary body. The cuisine here is second to none. But if Charleston is the heart, Bacon Station will surely be the soul."
And wouldn't ya know it, you can have the soul of the entire city at your fingertips every weekday starting at 6 a.m.
