What's Poppin': 30+ ways to eat your way into August



What better way to ring in the start of a new month than by sipping, snacking, and dancing your way around the city? Here’s what’s poppin’ as we say goodbye to July:

Monday

The only thing better than a philly cheesesteak is a philly cheesesteak that’s half off. Head to O’Brions Pub & Grille on James Island between 5-9:30 p.m.

Booze and axe-throwing are both 20 percent off from 4-9 p.m. with Blade and Bull in Park Circle.

We wouldn’t miss this holiday for the world. Celebrate National Wing Day with half-price wings at Ink & Ivy. The fun starts at 4 p.m.

Working food and bev? Looking to own a house? Head to Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails in Mt. Pleasant for Pour It Home Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m. and learn the ins and outs of buying a house in The Holy City.

Happy Mimosa Monday with FortyEight Wine Bar & Kitchen starting at 2 p.m.



Sign up for a summer cooking class at Zero Restaurant + Bar — they're now offering 20 percent off the experience.

Tuesday

Wine & Company is hosting a French Wine Tasting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. if you’re in need of a getaway without the cost of a plane ticket.

The show may be over, but the trivia lives on. Test your knowledge and grab a pint at Commonhouse Aleworks for Game of Thrones Team Trivia from 7-9 p.m.





Bring the whole family to Folly River Park every Tues. at 5 p.m. for Folly Family Fun Night. There will be live music, bites, and plenty of kid-friendly fun.

Tuesdays aren't all bad — head to Parcel 32 for burger and beer night starting at 5 p.m. where you can get a smash burger and beer for $15.

Wednesday

More themed trivia — head to Rusty Bull Brewing Co. at 7 p.m. for Harry Potter Trivia.

There’s nothing like celebrating being half-way through the week with half-price bottles of wine. Pop in to Skips & Sully from 4-8 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday.





It’s a Plant Party at Indigo Reef Brewing Co. from 6-8 p.m. Sip, chat, and learn how to care for your precious succulents.





Enjoy a few Pints for Pride at Cooper River Brewing Co. from 4-9 p.m. with $1 of every pint being donated to Charleston Pride.

Legare Farms will be at Holy City Brewery with their rolling farmers market starting at 4:30 p.m.

Flow and Flavor combines yoga, Vietnamese bites, and natural wine for one epic hum day event starting at 6 p.m. at Workshop.Charles Towne Fermentory hosts trivia and pop-up Matzo Y Masa starting at 5:30 p.m.Edmund's Oast Exchange has their weekly blind tasting starting at 5 p.m. for $15.

Thursday

Pubfare Burgers will be at Revelry’s The Hold at 5:30 p.m. for your weekly burger fix.

Join in on the community action and voice your opinion about a Johns Island welcome sign from 6-7 p.m. at Low Tide Brewing. Damiano’s Wood Fired Pizza will be there to fill your stomachs.

The Meeting Street Lofts have it going on from 6-8 p.m. with the Mac Daddy food truck, live music, and beers from Palmetto Brewing.

Don’t forget about Yuengs and Wings every Thurs. at 7 p.m. with The Brick.

Friday

Get the best view of the RiverDogs post-game fireworks with a Firework Friday Cruise from 9-10:30 p.m. with Saltwater Cycle.

The Yoga Factory by Yoloha is hosting Vinyasa and Vino from 6:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m. for your weekend sweat and sip session.

2Nixons is at Proof every Fri. and Sat. starting at 6 p.m. Recent menu items included popcorn grits and spicy Rosebank Farms heirloom tomatoes and triple garlic sho ramen.

Saturday

Celebrate five years of sipping beer with your dog at The Barrel's five year anniversary party starting at 2 p.m. They'll have live music, plenty of brews, plus eats from Rebel Taqueria, Pubfare, Life Raft Treats, and LowCountry Poppin.'Eighth State Brewing Co. pops up at Edmund's Oast's Bower starting at noon with frozen beer cocktails, plus Eighth State beers on tap like a sour IPA with yuzu and soursop and a raw wheat IPA.

Sunday

Get your game on at Boozy Bingo Brunch at Charleston Sports Pub on James Island from 12-3 p.m.

Drag Brunch at The House of Tabbuli’s is still the place to be by noon.

The Alley has your half-price everything all day long for Summer Sundays.

We love beer and we love yoga. Holy City Brewing has both every Sun. at 10:15 a.m.