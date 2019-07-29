What's Poppin': 30+ ways to eat your way into August

What better way to ring in the start of a new month than by sipping, snacking, and dancing your way around the city? Here’s what’s poppin’ as we say goodbye to July:
Monday
The only thing better than a philly cheesesteak is a philly cheesesteak that’s half off. Head to O’Brions Pub & Grille on James Island between 5-9:30 p.m.
Booze and axe-throwing are both 20 percent off from 4-9 p.m. with Blade and Bull in Park Circle.
We wouldn’t miss this holiday for the world. Celebrate National Wing Day with half-price wings at Ink & Ivy. The fun starts at 4 p.m.
Working food and bev? Looking to own a house? Head to Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails in Mt. Pleasant for Pour It Home Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m. and learn the ins and outs of buying a house in The Holy City.
Happy Mimosa Monday with FortyEight Wine Bar & Kitchen starting at 2 p.m.
Sign up for a summer cooking class at Zero Restaurant + Bar — they're now offering 20 percent off the experience.
Wine & Company is hosting a French Wine Tasting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. if you’re in need of a getaway without the cost of a plane ticket.
The show may be over, but the trivia lives on. Test your knowledge and grab a pint at Commonhouse Aleworks for Game of Thrones Team Trivia from 7-9 p.m.
Bring the whole family to Folly River Park every Tues. at 5 p.m. for Folly Family Fun Night. There will be live music, bites, and plenty of kid-friendly fun.
More themed trivia — head to Rusty Bull Brewing Co. at 7 p.m. for Harry Potter Trivia.
There’s nothing like celebrating being half-way through the week with half-price bottles of wine. Pop in to Skips & Sully from 4-8 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday.
It’s a Plant Party at Indigo Reef Brewing Co. from 6-8 p.m. Sip, chat, and learn how to care for your precious succulents.
Enjoy a few Pints for Pride at Cooper River Brewing Co. from 4-9 p.m. with $1 of every pint being donated to Charleston Pride.
Legare Farms will be at Holy City Brewery with their rolling farmers market starting at 4:30 p.m.
Pubfare Burgers will be at Revelry’s The Hold at 5:30 p.m. for your weekly burger fix.
Join in on the community action and voice your opinion about a Johns Island welcome sign from 6-7 p.m. at Low Tide Brewing. Damiano’s Wood Fired Pizza will be there to fill your stomachs.
The Meeting Street Lofts have it going on from 6-8 p.m. with the Mac Daddy food truck, live music, and beers from Palmetto Brewing.
Don’t forget about Yuengs and Wings every Thurs. at 7 p.m. with The Brick.
Get the best view of the RiverDogs post-game fireworks with a Firework Friday Cruise from 9-10:30 p.m. with Saltwater Cycle.
The Yoga Factory by Yoloha is hosting Vinyasa and Vino from 6:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m. for your weekend sweat and sip session.
Get your game on at Boozy Bingo Brunch at Charleston Sports Pub on James Island from 12-3 p.m.
Drag Brunch at The House of Tabbuli’s is still the place to be by noon.
The Alley has your half-price everything all day long for Summer Sundays.
We love beer and we love yoga. Holy City Brewing has both every Sun. at 10:15 a.m.