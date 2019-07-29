Sneaker x Saucony "Carolina Mustard" collab drops this Saturday at the King Street shop

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Sneaker
-
Carolina Mustard is a custom collaboration between Sneaker and Saucony
Sneaker, the under-the-radar King Street shoe boutique, will release its first-ever collaboration on Saturday, and fittingly for Charleston, it's inspired by food.
The Sneaker x Saucony "Carolina Mustard" features a deep yellow and navy pair of the brand's familiar Jazz Original Vintage shoes complete with an additional set of laces inside a "sauce packet." As a one-of-a-kind release, "Sneaker" is embroidered on the back.
JP Hudson says the process of developing the Carolina Mustard collab started two years ago when he was approached by the folks behind Saucony Originals, the line inspired by recognizable historical shoes produced by Saucony.
"It was up to us to create something special that they could get on board with and release to the public," Hudson says. "Fast forward 2 years and many samples later and we are releasing Carolina Mustard on August 3."
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Sneaker
-
Caution, hot
Hudson says his team took inspiration from a burger collaboration by END
, a major UK-based streetwear retailer. "We wanted to incorporate our love of food right from the start when we were talking to Saucony."
Hudson has run Sneaker from its compact shop tucked away at 237 King St. since 2012. The local business also sells a small selection of clothing and new men's and women's shoes online. Selections lean toward more interesting and limited-release models from brands like Saucony, Asics, New Balance, and Veja as well as local products from J. Stark.
Carolina Mustard will be released Sat. Aug. 3 at the store downtown and online. They'll go for $80 (a pretty aggressive price point for a custom-edition shoe) with a size run of 4-14. Get there early and you may even be able to take part in a "summertime cookout with BBQ and beverages," a Sneaker press release says.
Asked how many pairs they'll have, Hudson is cagey: "Hopefully enough for the demand, as the response has been incredible!"