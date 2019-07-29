Long-awaited brew from Southern Charm's Austen Kroll's now on tap at several spots downtown

Breaking news, Southern Charm
fans — you can now buy cast member Austen Kroll's beer, Trop Hop, at several downtown Charleston locations. The "tropical hop" IPA, produced by Kroll's budding beer biz, King's Calling Brewing Co
., is on taps at King Street Dispensary, Uptown Social, Charleston Beer Works, Bay Street Biergarten, and The Alley.
Sitting at a cool 6.1 percent ABV, the IPA launched last week with launch parties at Uptown Social and Biergarten.
Following what he deemed a successful launch, Kroll told Bravo
, "It was great to feel all the support and hear a lot of stories about beer in their hometown and suggestions for my next beer and beyond! Oh and we went through an absurd amount of beer, which is always a positive!"
Swing by a local bar for the brew (you'll know it when you see it, it comes with its own taps
) or just follow along on the 'gram
to see what Kroll's up to next.