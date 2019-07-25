Charleston Wine + Food 2020 tickets on sale Wed. August 28

click to enlarge
-
Ruta Smith
-
Open wide! You're gonna want to be ready for this year's CHSWFF.
Buckle up (or perhaps, loosen your buckles) for another Charleston Wine + Food Festival, to be held March 4-8, 2020. Tickets for the uber popular event go on sale on Wed. August 28 at 8 a.m. Be sure to mark your calendars for Mon. August 26, too, when the full schedule for the fest is released. Make note of your fave events and then snag those tickets.
You can sign up for CHSWFF emails
to send you friendly reminders, if that's your thing.
If you're simply dying to buy tickets before everyone else, you can become a "friend" of the festival, which gets you pre-sale access. Learn more online
.
The festival recently released data regarding the 2019 fest. Some standout figures include: 25,000+ attendees, a "measured economic impact" of $18,600,000, and 20,720 pounds of recycling diverted from a landfill. Check out all the figures online
.