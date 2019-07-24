Eat

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

A few places to celebrate National Tequila Day, Wed. July 24, in Charleston

Lime, please

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Wed, Jul 24, 2019 at 11:47 AM

With the Charleston Margarita Fest on Friday (July 26), we have been thinking a lot about tequila lately. When you're celebrating National Tequila Day, order one for us. (We will probably be ordering one for ourselves.)
Here's where to celebrate in Charleston:

Container Bar Charleston will have tacos from Rebel Taqueria, tequila, and live music from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Featured drink specials include $6 margaritas, $3 tequila shots, and a $5 Tecate and tequila shot combo.

SOL Southwest Kitchen is throwing a party at all three of their locations starting at 4 p.m., and will feature special happy hours, drink specials, live music, and tequila tastings until 10 p.m.

All three of Mex One's locations will be giving customers half off their favorite tequilas all day long.

Is there somewhere we missed? Let us know at lauren@charlestoncitypaper.com

