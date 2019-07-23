Hotel Bennett introduces new summer cocktails at Camellias and Fiat Lux

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
The Elevator Six, a gin and citrus cocktail, is available at Hotel Bennett's Fiat Lux rooftop bar this summer
Summertime and the sippin' is easy. Make your way to Hotel Bennett's two bars — Camellias and Fiat Lux — for new summer beverage menus.
Camellias, which self-identifies as "Charleston's premier Champagne Bar," is a cozy spot to gather with gal pals in plush pink seats (an ornate chandelier above, pink and white tile below.)
The new summer bev menu at Camellias draws inspiration from florals and features concoctions like: Part Time Lover, made with Roku gin, St. Germaine, Aperol, honey simple, and lemon; Bennett 75, with Haku vodka, rose cordial, lemon, and Moet; and The Rose Garden, with Hendricks gin, yellow chartreuse, rose cordial, lemon, and lavender bitters.
click to enlarge
-
Try the "Ancho Want More" cocktail at Fiat Lux too
Pair those refreshing drinks with more decadent bites of caviar and lamb tartare and you've got quite the afternoon.
If you're more into rooftop views, then you'll want to check out the hotel's Fiat Lux, where you can enjoy drinks poolside, or on the terrace.
These cocktails were made with "breezy summer evenings" in mind and include: Ancho Want More, made with Milagro Silver, Ancho Reyes Verde, strawberry puree, agave, fresh lime juice; Holy City Spritz, with Beefeater gin, Aperol, Amaro Nonino, prosecco; and Elevator Six, with Hendrick's gin, lemon juice, basil, grapefruit juice, and Peychaud's bitters.
Peruse the full list of cocktails and other menu items online at hotelbennett.com.