Amor Healing Kitchen and Independent Grounds Coffee host brunch pop-up Aug. 3

Independent Grounds Coffee is a local non-profit coffee cart that doubles as a work-study program for adolescents with developmental and other disabilities living in The Holy City.

As of now, Independent Grounds serves as a vendor at various markets and events around the area, with a more permanent residence at MUSC. You can catch them on Jonathan Lucas St. Mon.-Fri. during the morning hours. To expand their presence in Charleston, Independent Grounds is also in the process of adding an additional cart that accommodates more students. That cart will begin vending at Boomtown every Fri. starting July 26.

And, at the beginning of August, there will be a special opportunity to support Independent Grounds, as well as another area nonprofit, Amor Healing Kitchen, together under one roof.

“I was approached by Justin Booher, Culinary Director at Amor Healing Kitchen, about a collaborative brunch cafe pop up," says founder of Independent Grounds Laura Pickard. "The teen chefs from Amor would be preparing the food and the Independent Grounds interns would take care of the coffee. .. I jumped at the chance!”





Amor Healing Kitchen specializes in preparing and delivering organic, healthy meals to people facing serious health challenges, specifically healing meals for those undergoing chemotherapy. Meeting every Thursday at Sweetgrass Gardens on Johns Island, a nonprofit community garden and food hub that helps with small business development, Amor Healing Kitchen’s meals are prepared by teen chef volunteers and kitchen mentors. The meals are plant-based, made using local produce, and delivered to clients each Friday by Amor’s volunteer “delivery angels.”

The two organizations join forces Sat. Aug. 3 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for a pop-up brunch at the Counter Culture Coffee training center located on Spring Street.





Come out for a cup of coffee from the Independent Grounds interns and a plant-based bite from Amor Healing Kitchen, both of which are sure to be delivered with a smile and a positive attitude. All proceeds to go the nonprofits.