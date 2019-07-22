What's Poppin': 45 food and drink events to get you through the week

Usually things start to slow to a crawl in Charleston as we edge towards stifling swamp of August. Not so this week folks. From beer releases to free wine tastings to pop-ups featuring noods, we've got it all and then some. Check it out:
Monday
Callie's HLB King Street location is turning five and they're celebrating
with five days of giveaways starting Mon. July 22.
Matzo Y Masa
is at Tin Roof starting at 4 p.m. Read about the Jewish/Mexican pop-up concept here
.
Nico Seafood + Oysters hosts their last oyster education class
of the season starting at 6 p.m.
Head to Mingo Point
on Kiawah starting at 6 p.m. for a riverside oyster roast, an AYCE buffet featuring southern barbecue, live entertainment from The Island Trio, a kid's zone, and a local artisan craft market.
Zero Restaurant + Bar is now offering 20 percent off
their summer cooking classes. Join exec chef Vinson Petrillo or sous chef Tyler Chavis for an intimate class hosted in their 1804 kitchen carriage house.
Starting this Mon., Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails launches a monthly guest bartender series starting at 10 p.m. The first guest is Andra "AJ" Johnson from D.C. and the theme is "Rock, Paper, Scissors."
Basic Kitchen launches their salad project
this week, with the net proceeds of their special salad sales benefitting The Green Heart Project's Back to School Initiative. This week's salad was created by The Works owner Sarah Frick.
The Establishment is having a "bonus restaurant week"
now through Sun. July 28. Order from the regular menu or get a 3 for $40 prix fixe menu comprised of a majority of regular menu items. Put RESTWEEK in the notes section when making your reservation.
Tuesday
It's prime produce time — get your summer corn, 'maters, and more at the Mt. Pleasant farmers market
starting at 3:30 p.m.
Cannon Distillery hosts a whiskey release party
at Paddock & Whisky from 6-9 p.m. This will be the first time to get Cannon Double Barrel Bourbon No. 1 in any bar. Jack of Cups Saloon provides the eats.
Celebrate getting 2/5 of the way through the week at Parcel 32
with their burger and beer night starting at 5 p.m. Get a smash burger and beer for $15.
Pink Bellies
pops up at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. every Tues. starting at 11 a.m.
eobc pink bellies
Enjoy a free wine tasting
every Tues. at FortyEight Wine Bar on Kiawah starting at 6 p.m.
Freshly Fueled Performance Meal Prep pops up
at Cyclebar Mt. Pleasant starting at 4:15 p.m.
It's Neighborhood Night
at Basic Kitchen — starting at 5:30 p.m. BK offers a weekly dish special and wine bottles at discounted prices.
Wednesday
Rusty Bull joins forces with Bar & Cocoa for a craft beer and chocolate pairing
starting at 6 p.m.
High Cotton hosts a MasterChef viewing party
from 7 to 9 p.m. with Mt. Pleasant contestant Jamie Hough.
Hough and Executive Chef Brad Kelly will be working side by side to create some passed hors d’oeuvres and a buffet spread. Tickets include some of Hough's favorite dishes and specialty drinks.
Bottom's up! Turns out it's National Tequila Day. Celebrate at Container Bar
starting at 5:30 p.m. for drink specials and eats from Rebel Taqueria.
Farmstead Co.
pops up at Ghost Monkey Brewing starting around 6 p.m.
Get over the hump at the West Ashley farmers market
starting at 3 p.m.
It's Merc and Mash donut day
every Wednesday. Recent delights range from lemon blueberry cream cheese to yogurt cake with lemon glaze.
Thursday
Leon's hosts
soon-to-open Chicago restaurant Chef's Special starting at 5 p.m. Enjoy summertime cocktails and dishes like dry chili chicken with rice and shrimp wontons with spicy crab fat and roasted corn.
Get ready for a weekend of home-cooked meals by stocking up at the North Charleston farmers market
starting at 3 p.m.
Chef Marcus Middleton pops up
at Freehouse Brewery from 6-9 p.m. Menu coming soon.
Elizabeth Stuart in Mt. Pleasant hosts Remixed: Creating the Perfect Summer Cocktails
from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with Parcel 32.
In the F&B industry and ready to get a place of your own? Drop in
between 5 and 7 p.m. at Handcraft for drinks and apps while a local realtor gives you the low down on affording a home and getting approved for a loan.
Head to Bohemian Bull
from 5-7 p.m. for a chance to be in the restaurant's commercial (hello, Hollywood!) They'll have food and drinks specials and free koozies for the first 100 people in the door.
Friday
2Nixons
is at Proof every Fri. and Sat. starting at 6 p.m.
Head to Frothy Beard starting at 11 a.m. for an ice cream and beer pairing
. For $15 you'll get Back from the Dead Porter paired with double chocolate fudge brownie, Strawberry Blonde paired with strawberry ice cream, Sip Sip Pass paired with vanilla orange sherbert, and Zingiber paired with lime sherbert.
It's finally here — City Paper's annual Margarita Festival.
Fun starts at 7 p.m. at Brittlebank Park.
Mill Street Tavern
throws a tropical happy hour every Fri. starting at 6 p.m.
Saturday
Stems & Skins
celebrates the world's two major food groups — Champagne and French fries — with McCarus Beverage Co. starting at 9 p.m. at the wine bar. Frying starts at 9 p.m. and ends at midnight.
Bay Street hosts a Trop Hop IPA launch party
from 7 to 9 p.m. Meet the beer's creator, Southern Charm's Austen Kroll and be one of the firsts to try Trop Hop IPA. First 30 people will receive a free 10 oz bier tasting and have a chance to score some swag from Kroll.
Long live day drinking! Ink N Ivy throws a "dope ass" summer day party
with $15 bottles of Champagne and DJ Scrib starting at noon.
Mill Street Tavern
hosts a weekly B Pong tournament from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. They use water, but you can drink beer on the side.
Hit up your local farmers markets for juicy produce and inventive food truck eats: Marion Square
's kicks off at 8 a.m., the Johns Island market
starts at 9:30 a.m., and the Lowcountry Farmers Market
runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Every Sat. it gets curiouser and curiouser at Grand Bohemian's Madhatter Brunch
starting at 11 a.m.
Sunday
Dive into Matzo Y Masa brunch
every Sun. at Charles Towne Fermentory starting at 11 a.m.
Get sporty, scary, and posh, even, at Bay Street Biergarten's Spice Girls themed brunch
from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wild Dunes Resort hosts a Cocoa Academic chocolate tasting
from noon to 1:30 p.m.
McCann's Irish Pub hosts a whiskey tasting and dinner
from 6 to 9 p.m.
Wild Common chef Orlando Pagan celebrates his Puerto Rican roots with this pop-up dinner series
on the last Sun. of every month throughout the summer. The dinner is $65 per person and starts at 5 p.m.
Hom
is turning eight which means all day Sun. enjoy $8 High Life Ponies, mimosa carafes, order of eight wings, and all burgers.