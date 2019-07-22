Starting today Basic Kitchen launches new, weekly salads benefitting The Green Heart Project

click to enlarge
Sarah Frick, founder of The Works, creates the first salad for Basic Kitchen's six week series.
Starting Mon. July 22, Basic Kitchen introduces the Salad Project, a six-week long summer series that features a new salad every week. A portion of proceeds from this program will benefit The Green Heart Project, a nonprofit that integrates farms into schools to serve as outdoor classrooms, teaching kids about sustainability and healthy living.
Basic Kitchen has invited six local tastemakers to design a salad for each week. The salad each person designs will be featured for one week only and will highlight the abundant Charleston harvest — and local businesses.
Hushup X Hustle's Helen Hall is bringing the greens for week two of the salad series.
The salad lineup (in order by week) will feature Sarah Frick (founder of The Works), Helen Hall (founder of Hushup X Hustle and Blender Bombs), Stacy Smallwood (owner of Hampden Clothing), Joey Welling (co-owner of Exemplar Fitness), Jessica Murnane (author of One Part Plant
cookbook and host of One Part Podcast), and Jacques Larson (chef and owner of Obstinate Daughter and Wild Olive).
After the six week series, Basic Kitchen will host the ultimate salad party
on Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature samples from all six salads, summer-y cocktails, live music, and a raffle for some cool, local prizes.
You can buy tickets for the all-out salad event
online.
@ Basic Kitchen
82 Wentworth St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m.
Price:
$25
