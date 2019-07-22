Starting Mon. July 22, Mex 1 celebrates Shark Week with "Shark Attack" drink

click to enlarge Flickr user Enrico Strocchi

The time has come: the "Baby Shark" theme song will be played on repeat (get your Tylenol ready) and Jaws will be on every small screen in the nation. Discovery's annual shark week kicks off Sun. July 28 and Mex 1 Coastal Cantina is celebrating all things big, finned, and toothy with the perfect drink.





Starting this Mon. July 22, order the “Shark Attack” which combines Sprite with non-alcoholic Blue Curacao syrup, creating a bright blue ocean in a cup.





When your server delivers a small toy shark to your table, empty the Grenadine inside into your drink. The bright blue will suddenly turn bright red — imagine the “Get out of the water!” scene in the iconic Spielberg flick and you’re halfway there.

The special drink — toy shark and commemorative cup included — is just $5. Adults who want to get in on the fun can booze it up, we think a shot of Tito's would go ... swimmingly.



Shark Attack drinks will be available at all three Mex 1 locations.