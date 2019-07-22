Eat

Fresh Future Farms reaches halfway mark on Kickstarter, planning benefit brunch for $250 supporters

Germaine Jenkins and Fresh Future Farm have hit impressive milestones in their mission to bring food to the Chicora/Cherokee neighborhood in North Charleston. Their latest challenge is raising enough money to purchase the farm. They're on their way, but the urban farm still isn't theirs.
For the next 60 days, until Aug. 23, Fresh Future Farm will be accepting donations to reach their goal on Kickstarter — $60,000.
Come this August, the community also has the opportunity to attend the Will & Erika Allen Brunch fundraiser, the Future of Food Access. On Sun., Aug. 6 from 8:30 am. to 11 a.m. Fresh Future Farm is offering a tour of the Farm and Store, holding a discussion/Q&A, and hosting a brunch all for a $250 pledge on the Claim our Roots Kickstarter campaign.

As of now, Fresh Future Farm has reached nearly half of their $60,000 goal. Get involved and help the impoverished communities in Charleston, SC by taking a stand for food justice. Find more about Germaine Jenkins' mission at freshfuturefarm.org and back the campaign, which runs through Aug. 23.

