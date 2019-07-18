Prohibition launches summer menu highlighting fresh, local ingredients

Provided

The warm crab toast ($14) is made with peas and corn, radish, and red chili vinaigrette

Provided

The Green Card is made with Beefeater gin, green chartreuse, lime, and cucumber

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Prohibition recently launched a revamped summer menu with brand new cocktails, appetizers, and entrees. The menu, designed by executive chef Greg Garrison, has all the light, fruity, and fresh flavors of summer, not to mention locally sourced ingredients.Some of the starters and share plates include a vegetarian coconut curry cauliflower dish and a pea-and-corn garnished warm crab toast, as well as the peachy Lowcountry Creamery burrata. A new entree to look out for, the Ricotta Gnochhi Puttanesca, features zucchini, Kalamata olives, and anchovies.It doesn’t stop in the kitchen: Beverage Director Jim McCourt has given the bar a summer twist as well. Some of the new cocktails include the S’Express, a cold brew and espresso vodka fusion (makes sense since cold brew has been the Charleston song of the summer.)There’s also the Pineapple Julep and the gin-based Green Card. The summer menu will be available at Prohibition until September, so don’t wait to try these limited time offerings. Check out the full lineup below.