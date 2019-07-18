McCrady's Tavern, opened with Gilded Age inspiration three years ago, will close July 31

How McCrady's was saved from becoming a parking lot

If Walls Could Talk

There is a cannonball in my closet. It is small, as cannonballs go, roughly six pounds, a compact, rusty, Revolutionary War relic, pockmarked with age. It lodged, deep beneath the soil of Unity Alley, just southeast of the building now known as McCrady's, resting comfortably for the next two centuries while the world changed above.

By Allston McCrady

Dish Dining Guide - Winter 2016