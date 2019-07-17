Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails launching monthly guest bartender series starting Mon. July 22

Last week, Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails' official grand opening party saw hundreds of guests packing out the house to get a taste of mixologist Tyler Rothenberg's inventive libations. While Rothenberg gets creative with his timeline of cocktails — from pre-Prohibition era sips to concoctions nodding to the future — he has even bigger plans for his bar program.Starting Mon. July 22, Rothenberg and the team at Handcraft will be launching a guest bartender series. Catering to night owls and industry folks, the fun starts at 10 p.m. and goes until 1 in the morning.

"This is our upbeat take on industry night," said Rothenberg in a press release. "It's about celebrating and enjoying each other's company. We really just want these monthly pop-ups, and every Monday night in-between, to be fun and lighthearted!"



The first pop-up features guest bartender Andra "AJ" Johnson from D.C.'s Michelin starred spots Bresca and Prather's on the Alley.



The theme for this inaugural pop-up is "Rock, Paper, Scissors" which will play into the different cocktails the two 'tenders make. Guests will try their hand (literally) at the game, and those who win two out of three games (classic rules, duh) will move on in the tournament. The champ wins a $25 bar tab, and those who successfully challenge Johnson or Rothenberg to a duel will receive one dollar off their cocktails.





Johnson's three special cocktails include Sar-Rock made with Rittenhouse Rye, Caprano Antica, aperol, Spicebush bitters, and thyme; The Layover made with Elijah Craig bourbon, Dubonnet Rouge, serrano strawberry reduction, and lemon; and Cut Me Some Slack, made with Sacred Bond brandy, Admiral Nelson coconut rum, pineapple, Domain de Canton, and Amontillado sherry-mint foam.



Rothenberg is shaking up Rock this Way with Mellow Corn, mezcal, green chartreuse, pineapple, and orange bitters; Paper Chaser with Rittenhouse Rye, Dubonnet Rouge, PAMA, blood orange, and cucumber; and Cuttin' Up with Sacred Bond, Burnett's gin, cointreau, orgeat, yuzu, lime, Angostura bitters, and mint. All Rock, Paper, Scissor themed cocktails are $10.



Mon. July 22 also marks Handcraft's industry night menu debut, "Meltdown Monday." Every Mon. you'll be able to order late night grilled cheese, $3 beers, $4 shots, and $7 shot beer combos.