Pho King restaurant open in Mt. Pleasant for lunch & dinner serving keto pho bowls, rotating specials

Pho but make it low carb

Pho King owner Oanh Dang says she was hesitant to put keto-friendly, zero carb, zero calorie noodles on her menu. "I grew up eating and cooking pho with my mom and grandma who LOVE the traditional carb rich noodles," she says. But the keto, "a.k.a. magic," noodles are delicious, she notes.

Dang opened her Mt. Pleasant Vietnamese noodle spot last month, but has since adjusted the hours and the menu. Pho King is open Tues.-Sat. for lunch and dinner, and Sunday for dinner only.





The menu includes customizable pho and salad bowls, plus rotating specials. Dang says that this week because her mother is in town, they'll be featuring her "broken rice bowls and banh mi with lemongrass pork, pickled daikon and carrots" and "possibly an amazing jack fruit and shrimp cold salad."Dang says she is also open to patron requests, especially if they're interested in authentic options like tendon and tripe in their pho. "These options are TBD based on the neighborhood's palate for these more ... exotic ... parts of the cow."



Drink options at Pho King include sake and wine plus local and imported brews. Stay up to date with Pho King's specials by following them on Facebook.