What's Poppin': 40+ food and drink events to check out this week

July will be over before we know it, which is why it’s the perfect time to take advantage of all the city's pop-ups while soaking up the sun. Here’s where you can do both this week:

Monday

What better way to start the week than by tackling pollution? Folly Beach is hosting a Litter Sweep starting at 6 p.m. with bites from Loggerheads afterward. If you bring your own reusable water bottle, you’ll get a free turtle sticker to slap on it. Win/win.





If your four-legged friend happens to be a Great Dane, then you’ll probably want to check out the Paint Your Dane Paint Party at Smoky Oak Taproom from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Stems & Skins is hosting Pub Fare Burger Night this week which means you can enjoy a Negroni or glass of natural vino alongside your smash burger. The grill will be fired up at 5:30 p.m.



Tuesday







Order that extra ranch and work on your brush stroke at Tru Blue’s House of Wings for the Art Party starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tubing Taco Tuesdays says it all. River Island Adventures will give you a crushed bag of Doritos alongside all of your taco essentials while enjoying a tube ride down the river. Arrive any time from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. with an empty stomach and sunscreen.

Blade & Bow Axe Throwing means business at their Ladies Night from 6-8 p.m. There will be beer, mead, high-quality chocolate, and an hour of coached axe throwing. Cheers.

Friends may be leaving Netflix, but you can still relive the episodes with Friends Trivia at Ghost Monkey Brewery from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Help combat domestic violence by visiting Sesame Burgers Burgers & Beer in North Charleston from 5-9 p.m. for Party with a Purpose. All dinner proceeds go to My Sister’s House, a nonprofit that helps provide programs and resources to victims and their children.

Head to Wine & Company’s Summer Sippers Wine Tasting for a rotation of 5 different sips from 5:30-7:30 p.m.



Head to The Gadsden starting at 5:30 p.m. for a lecture and demo by Ted Dombrowski of Ted's Butcherblock. The event is $5 and includes drinks and light bites.



Itinerate Literate hosts their monthly Get Lit book club at The Junction Kitchen & Provisions starting at 6 p.m. This month's book is The Seven or Eight Deaths of Stella Fortuna with a three course meal and wine pairings inspired by the book.



Pink Bellies is at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. every Tues. starting at 11 a.m.

Wednesday

It’s not Universal Studies, but you can still grab a Butter Beer from Fam’s Brewing Co. and play a game of Pixar Trivia from 5-7 p.m.

It’s beer for dinner at Tavern & Table’s Culinary Brewing Event from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Each of the four courses will be paired with a brew from Moody Tongue Brewing Co. followed by a beer talk from Jared Rouben.

It’s game time at Fuel starting at 6:30 p.m. Grab a frozen drink and celebrate the start of their Summer Bocce League.

On Wednesdays, Hotel Bennett drinks pink. Stop by at 4 p.m. for a bottle of Rosé that is Instagram-worthy.

Don’t forget about National Hot Dog Day. Grab one wrapped in deep-fried bacon from Rusty Bull Brewing Co. all day long.



HoM celebrates National Hot Dog Day starting at 11 a.m. with $5 dog and fry combos all day.



Charleston Tasty Crab House will have a ribbon cutting starting at 11:30 a.m.

Party with Muddy’s Bar at Vickery’s on Shem Creek from 5-7 p.m. for their Wed. Dock Series. Take advantage of happy hour, a little live music, and a sweet view.



Thursday

Start the weekend early with sips, chocolate bites, and a little creativity. Wine & Design on Wheels will be at Bar & Cocoa in Mt. Pleasant from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bring it in, Citadel grads. Commonhouse Aleworks is hosting a Citadel Alumni Happy Hour from 5-8 p.m.

Come out to Tradesman Brewing Co. for three speakers, one topic, and a powerful conversation from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Lowcountry Land Trust is presenting Soul Sessions: Thankful Thursday to express their connection to the Lowcountry environment.

Join Harbour Club’s Women of Wine event for three course meals and wine pairings from 6-9 p.m.

Edmund’s Oast is exploring France for their Thurs. Burgundy Tasting from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the $4 Vermont Burger at The Alley.

The Charleston Beer Society is hosting their July gathering at Fatty’s Beer Works from 6-9 p.m. Talk all things brew-related with new friends while sipping a local concoction.



Foxes Fried is at the Container Bar starting at 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Stop by McCann’s Irish Pub to wish them a happy birthday starting at 6 p.m. There will be Irish tunes and Irish pints a-plenty.

If you’re itching to dance to Mariah Carey’s "All I Want For Christmas Is You" but don’t want to feel out of place, Dudley’s on Ann is celebrating Christmas in July. Since Christmas is the season of giving, money will be raised for the TransLove Fund.

Join Crafty Draught in Mt. Pleasant for eats from Brunch Holiday from 5-8 p.m.





Cooper River Brewing Co. will be at House of Brews in Mt. Pleasant from 5-9 p.m. for a brew night East of the Cooper.

Saturday

Celebrate Holy City Brewing’s 8th anniversary the best way possible — with a backyard barbecue. Send the HCB guys off with a bang before they move to their new Park Circle adjacent location this fall.





Wild Common and Chef Orlando Pagán put their spin on the 1969 Apollo 11 official State Dinner menu. Cheers to this landmark anniversary and try a bite of their re-invention.

Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. is having their Charleston Night Bazaar from 5-10 p.m. with local artisans and crafters alongside sips and snacks from Workshop and Merrows Garden Bar.

The Charleston Surfrider Foundation is hosting a Neighborhood Cleanup and Brewery Hangout. Meet at Tradesman Brewing Co. at 10 a.m. to clean up the litter lingering around the peninsula. Simply volunteering gets you a beer on the house, with every drink after that only $1 and going to hosting organizations.



The 6th annual Charleston Caribbean Jerk Festival kicks off at 6 p.m. at Riverfront Park with Caribbean food, culture, and music galore.



Celebrate Dog and Duck Belle Hall's 18 year anniversary starting at 4 p.m. Wear your best golf attire and enjoy $4 Yuengling and Blue Moon, $5 specialty cocktails, live music, giveaways, and more.



Sunday

Party like it’s 1993 with Palmetto Brewing for their 26th birthday. Take advantage of the ‘93 prices (a.k.a. pints will be $3) starting at 12 p.m.

Relive all of your high school fantasies at Uptown Social’s Night at the Prom kicking off at 4 p.m. You already know what you should be wearing.

Birthdays. They’re everywhere. Hang with Two Blokes Brewing for their 3rd anniversary from 12-8 p.m.



Protest with pastries at a bake sale hosted by a ton of local restaurants starting at 11 a.m. at Tu. All $5 donations will go to the Charleston Planned Parenthood center in West Ashley.