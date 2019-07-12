Train to become a South Carolina Barbeque Association judge in Columbia July 27

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

BRB gotta taste this, you know, for work

If it’s been your life-long dream to become the judge jury and executioner of meat sweats, well boy howdy here's your chance.



The S.C Barbeque Association (SCBA) is holding a class in Columbia to train 'cue judges, helping those that are interested reach the first step in a new and tasty career.

This one day class takes place Sat. July 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Bull Street in Columbia. The journey doesn’t end here, though.

The all-day seminar is only the first step in becoming a certified barbecue judge, and those who continue their efforts to become one will go on to gain hands-on experience and be a novice judge in three SCBA-sanctioned barbecue competitions. The competitions are a combination of community events, festivals, and stand-alone 'cue contests.

If you’re interested in learning what it takes, there are two things you must do: become an SCBA member if you aren’t already and request a seminar application form, which you can do by emailing wellman@scbarbeque.com or visiting scbarbecue.com.

Becoming a member of the SCBA costs $35 per person or $60 for the entire family. Tickets to attend the all-day seminar are $50 a person, which of course includes your very own catered barbecue lunch.