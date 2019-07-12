Famulari's Pizzeria announces new Cainhoy location opening early 2020

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
A rendering of the new Fam's located at Pointe Hope Commons Shopping Center off Clements Ferry Road
Cainhoy-area residents will soon be able to indulge in New York and Chicago-style pies and craft beer when Famulari's Pizzeria opens their fifth location off Clements Ferry Road late 2019/early 2020.
"For the past 10-and-a-half years, we have been serving our signature pizzas throughout Summerville, West Ashley, and at our brewery on James Island, Fam’s Brewing Co. Mt. Pleasant area was the next logical move for us based on growth and the amount of guests asking us to open east of the Cooper River," said co-owner Brandon Jensen in a press release.
The area just north of Daniel Island off Clements Ferry Road on the Cainhoy peninsula is set to see major growth in the next few years.
Located at a new Publix-anchored development
named Pointe Hope Commons Shopping Center (near 1711 Clements Ferry Road), this Fam's will include an indoor/outdoor full-service bar with house draft beer, 16 seats inside, 24 patio seats, and garage doors that can open to let the outside in. They plan to be open seven days a week for lunch, dinner, and delivery, and will have happy hour and weekly specials plus live music.
Follow along with the Cainhoy location's progress on Facebook
and Instagram
.