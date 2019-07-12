Conway, S.C.-made CBD products now available in all Earth Fare stores

Conway, S.C.-based integrated hemp-derived CBD company, Palmetto Harmony, now has all of its USDA certified organic products available for purchase in every Earth Fare, which has 54 stores across 10 states. Charleston's Earth Fare stores are located in West Ashley and Summerville.
CBD products have been available in specialty and wellness stores for a while, and they're starting to make their way into mainstream retailers like Walgreens
, which now sells the products in 1,500 stores across the country, including in select South Carolina locations. (CVS has also introduced some CBD products in eight states).
Earth Fare, a self-described "healthy food store for everyone," is an ideal market for CBD products, especially organic ones, with the store placing emphasis on food free of anything artificial or added unnecessarily.
Palmetto Harmony says it's the first vertically integrated hemp-derived CBD company
to achieve USDA organic certifications on its flower only products, which are now available in Earth Fare stores.
The company, like most CBD providers, sells oils, creams, capsules, and something we're not used to seeing, suppositories.
Learn more about Palmetto Harmony online at palmettoharmony.com.