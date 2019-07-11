This month, Leon's hosts dinner with Chicago restaurant Chef's Special Cocktail Bar

A taste of Chicago lands in Chucktown for one night at Leon’s Oyster Shop later this month.
Thurs. July 25, chefs and team members from Chicago’s soon-to-open restaurant, Chef’s Special Cocktail Bar, will be preparing a menu of light and refreshing summer items to go along with the Leon’s menu.
The pop-up is made possible thanks to the longtime friendship between Leon's general manager, Noah Singerman, and Chef’s Special’s beverage manager Chase Bracamontes. The two met while working together at the The Dutch in New York and have remained friends. After hearing about the Chef’s Special upcoming opening, Singerman reached out to Bracamontes to create a summertime spritz for Leon’s menu, which quickly evolved into a sneak peak of the Chi-town menu at the oyster shop.
Two of Chef’s Special chefs (that’s a mouthful, eh?), Tom Scodari and Aaron Kabot, will be working with the Leon’s kitchen crew to whip up some American-Chinese dishes.
Expect to see summer melon and cucumber; pork and shrimp wontons with spicy crab fat and roasted corn; and their “Chef’s Special”, a dry chili chicken with rice and a house-made condiment to be paired with Leon’s signature oyster on the half-shell dish.
You will be able to try the dishes a la carte, or opt for the "Try Them All" option for $60.