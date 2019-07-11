This month, Leon's hosts dinner with Chicago restaurant Chef's Special Cocktail Bar

click to enlarge Provided

Get a taste of the dry chili chicken at Leon's Thurs. July 25

A taste of Chicago lands in Chucktown for one night at Leon’s Oyster Shop later this month.



Thurs. July 25, chefs and team members from Chicago’s soon-to-open restaurant, Chef’s Special Cocktail Bar, will be preparing a menu of light and refreshing summer items to go along with the Leon’s menu.



The pop-up is made possible thanks to the longtime friendship between Leon's general manager, Noah Singerman, and Chef’s Special’s beverage manager Chase Bracamontes. The two met while working together at the The Dutch in New York and have remained friends. After hearing about the Chef’s Special upcoming opening, Singerman reached out to Bracamontes to create a summertime spritz for Leon’s menu, which quickly evolved into a sneak peak of the Chi-town menu at the oyster shop.





Two of Chef’s Special chefs (that’s a mouthful, eh?), Tom Scodari and Aaron Kabot, will be working with the Leon’s kitchen crew to whip up some American-Chinese dishes.



Expect to see summer melon and cucumber; pork and shrimp wontons with spicy crab fat and roasted corn; and their “Chef’s Special”, a dry chili chicken with rice and a house-made condiment to be paired with Leon’s signature oyster on the half-shell dish.



You will be able to try the dishes a la carte, or opt for the "Try Them All" option for $60.

Pair the wontons with a spritz or two.

Chef’s Special is the second restaurant to come from the minds behind Giant, a Chicago restaurant praised for "genuine service" and a "Midwestern flare" without pretension. Giant has also been featured as one of the “Best New Restaurants” by. Chef’s Special will be opening in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood later this summer.During the pop-up, Bracamontes will be behind the bar to whip up summertime cocktails, such as “Echo Beach” with Aperol, banana, manzanilla sherry, lime, and cava; “Toe Rings & Tan Lines” with tequila, mango, absinthe, lemon, chamomile; and “Yesterday Man” with rye whiskey, Cynar, yellow chartreuse, and jasmine.The pop-up starts at 5 p.m and will be going on 'til Leon’s closing time at 10 p.m, no reservation needed. If you can’t make it, then don’t fret, Leon’s will be featuring Chef’s Special drink “Rinse and Repeat” a spritz with cava, amaro, cassis, and lime, all summer long.