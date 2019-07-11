Page's Okra Grill announces they'll be opening in Nexton in fall 2020

Halls Chophouse, Taco Boy opening in Summerville's Nexton neighborhood

Summerville is blowing and the strongest indicator is the expansion of Charleston restaurants into the small town up I-26. Mellow Mushroom, Boxcar Betty's, Persimmon, and Graze have all opened locations in Summerville in the past few years. Now Halls Chophouse and Taco Boy have signed on as well.

By Kinsey Gidick

