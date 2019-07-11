Page's Okra Grill announces they'll be opening in Nexton in fall 2020

Have y'all driven by Nexton lately? Summerville's newest development, with the slogan, "Looks like a triangle, lives like a real town square" is a beast. And it's adding some very popular dining establishments to its roster.
Yesterday, beloved Lowcountry hotspot Page's Okra Grill announced
that they'd be joining the Nexton net alongside longtime local faves Halls Chophouse, Taco Boy, and Poogan's, plus DB's Cheesesteaks, Sportsbook, Vicious Biscuit, Fuji Sushi, and more.
The post reads: "We have Some BIG news. Page’s Okra Grill is coming to Nexton in Summerville. We closed on the property today. My family is so excited to bring Page’s to Such a Great Community."
It appears that the family has only purchased a plot of land, so it will probably be at least the projected fall 2020 opening date. For now, get in line every weekend for some Page's brunch on Coleman Blvd.