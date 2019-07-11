Bay Street Biergarten launches revamped happy hour every Mon.-Fri. from 4-7 p.m.

click to enlarge
Provided
Walk this way to charcuterie galore
Bay Street Biergarten has revamped their happy hour menu, offering food and drink specials Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.
The “hoppy hour” menu features $4 local beer cans and pours of Dixie Vodka. There's also a $5 summer frozen cocktail, which is the perfect way to cool down in this hot, hot heat, and $5 local and German drafts. The “pour your own” bier wall and bottles of wine are also half off.
Provided
Check out that spread
As far as bar bites, the menu includes $5 fried deviled eggs, haus pretzels, and haus chips; $6 fried green tomatoes, buffalo cauliflower, and pimento cheese bites; Nuremberg, schnitzel, and pulled pork sliders with one for $4 and three for $10; as well as a $10 smoked Kielbasa + beef jerky board.
Provided
How about them sliders...
With their lively outdoor patio, field games, and abundant parking (which is almost unheard of around here, no?), don't think twice about making Biergarten your go-to after work spot.