Bay Street Biergarten launches revamped happy hour every Mon.-Fri. from 4-7 p.m.

Bay Street Biergarten has revamped their happy hour menu, offering food and drink specials Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.



The “hoppy hour” menu features $4 local beer cans and pours of Dixie Vodka. There's also a $5 summer frozen cocktail, which is the perfect way to cool down in this hot, hot heat, and $5 local and German drafts. The “pour your own” bier wall and bottles of wine are also half off.





As far as bar bites, the menu includes $5 fried deviled eggs, haus pretzels, and haus chips; $6 fried green tomatoes, buffalo cauliflower, and pimento cheese bites; Nuremberg, schnitzel, and pulled pork sliders with one for $4 and three for $10; as well as a $10 smoked Kielbasa + beef jerky board.With their lively outdoor patio, field games, and abundant parking (which is almost unheard of around here, no?), don't think twice about making Biergarten your go-to after work spot.