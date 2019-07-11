Eat

Thursday, July 11, 2019

Bay Street Biergarten launches revamped happy hour every Mon.-Fri. from 4-7 p.m.

Get hoppier

Posted by Sara Srochi on Thu, Jul 11, 2019 at 4:00 PM

Walk this way to charcuterie galore
  • Provided
  • Walk this way to charcuterie galore


Bay Street Biergarten has revamped their happy hour menu, offering food and drink specials Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

The “hoppy hour” menu features $4 local beer cans and pours of Dixie Vodka. There's also a $5 summer frozen cocktail, which is the perfect way to cool down in this hot, hot heat, and $5 local and German drafts. The “pour your own” bier wall and bottles of wine are also half off.

Check out that spread
  • Provided
  • Check out that spread

As far as bar bites, the menu includes $5 fried deviled eggs, haus pretzels, and haus chips; $6 fried green tomatoes, buffalo cauliflower, and pimento cheese bites; Nuremberg, schnitzel, and pulled pork sliders with one for $4 and three for $10; as well as a $10 smoked Kielbasa + beef jerky board.

How about them sliders...
  • Provided
  • How about them sliders...

With their lively outdoor patio, field games, and abundant parking (which is almost unheard of around here, no?), don't think twice about making Biergarten your go-to after work spot. 

Location Details Bay Street Biergarten
Bay Street Biergarten
549 E. Bay St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 266-2437
Lunch, Dinner, Late Night (daily) & Weekend Brunch
Pubs + Taverns and Bar
Map

Location

