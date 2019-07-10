Wild Common celebrates 50th anniversary of moon landing with out of this world dinner

It may be one small step for man, but Wild Common chef Orlando Pagan is attempting to recreate the 1969 Apollo 11 four-course state dinner Sat. July 20, 50 years after the world-changing landing.
The original state dinner welcoming back the crew from the great beyond — and sad, dehydrated space food — was held Aug. 13 1969 at the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, Ca. According to D.C. public television station WETA, there were approximately 1,440 guests in attendance, including congressmen, foreign leaders, and movie stars.
Wild Common's dinner may be smaller in size, but chef Pagan plans to pair his dishes with bottles from wineries represented at the 1969 dinner, plus a cocktail "reminiscent of the astronauts' beverages at zero gravity."
Tickets for the dinner are $65 and include a series of bites, plus a first, second, and dessert course. Wine pairings are an extra $45. Decidedly sixties-inspired bites include "Pigs in a Blanket" with black truffle and mustard, Gougere with blue cheese and smoked salt, "Swedish Meatball" with gravy and chives, and fondue with Carolina Gold Rice bread.
The first course is a Sunburst Farms trout Mi-Cuit with Ossetra caviar, bacon lardon, and frisee; the second course is a dry aged prime ribeye with artichoke barigoule, Vadouvan carrots, and sauce Bordelaise; and a Clair de Lune "moon rocks" dessert with meringue, topped with none other than the American flag.
Reservations for this throwback fete can be made via Resy.