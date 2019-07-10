Celebrate Bastille Day in Charleston at these area restaurants

Bastille Day, also known as French National Day, celebrates more than Pinot, baguettes, and flaky crepes. Seriously, the day is actually held in honor of the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, which was a major turning point of the French Revolution. It also celebrates the unity of the French people on July 14, 1790.



Several Lowcountry French restaurants are hosting fetes to celebrate Bastille Day, with everything from Champagne tastings to carnival games. Here's where to throw down like it's 1789 this weekend:





39 Rue de Jean hosts a multi-day celebration in honor of Bastille Day. Now through Friday enjoy extended happy from 5 p.m. until close, half-off bottles of wine under $80, a special Bastille Day cocktail menu with Southern Glazer and Moet Hennessy, and rotating happy hour specials.There will also be a Bastille Day Champagne tasting with Veuve Clicquot from 6-8 p.m.for $25 per person. Guests will taste three ounce pours of four Veuve Clicquot Champagnes and there will be appetizer and hors d'oeuvres stations.enjoy a complimentary R.N.D.C. "Red, White, & Bubbles" wine tasting from 5-7 p.m. There will be three ounce tastings of six French wines.check out a free chef demo, "Mussels with Melanie," in the Oyster Room starting at 1:30 p.m. There will also be live music from 5-8 p.m. on the patio with Gillian Kohn.enjoy a full on French brunch with more live jams from Kohn from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. There will also be a costume contest sponsored by Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label with the winner announced around 2 p.m. Prizes include a $100 gift card to Rue, two complimentary glasses of Veuve, Veuve tote bags, and more.Make a reservation at Bistro Toulouse in Mt. Pleasant for special feature dishes like foie gras torchon, Vichyssoise with cured salmon, petite croque monsieur, cote de boeuf au jus with pomme puree, and French flag profiteroles. Libation specials include Fleur de Lys and Le Marseillaise cocktails, $6 French wines, a Tour of France wine flight, and $5 Kronenbourg drafts. There will also be French music, party favors, and more. Reservations recommended.