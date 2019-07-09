Dashi opens today at 3 p.m. on Remount Road with duck ramen, curry fried rice, and steamed buns

After a slight hiccup, Dashi
has announced that they have all of their licenses in place and they'll be opening their doors today, Tues. July 9, at 3 p.m. with their "All Day Menu."
When we chatted with owners
Stephen Thompson and Oscar Hines in late May, they were hoping for a June opening for the fully renovated lunch and dinner spot, so, pretty darn close.
With a '70s color scheme and laid-back, groovy vibes (the 1262 Remount Road property was a convenience store during the disco era), the Dashi brick and mortar has ample indoor and outdoor seating: we're talking booths and four-top tables seating about 70 guests inside, while 25 or so two tops will flesh out the rest of the seating beneath a great shade tree hugging the freshly poured patio. Guests order at the counter and staff takes care of everything in between.
The menu includes small plates like tomato bread, patatas bravas, and steamed buns; sides like fried rice and beans, caramelized paella, and Thai cucumber salad; and entrees like spicy seafood roll, Gaucho steak plate, duck ramen, paella, and pad Thai. Check out the full All Day and Brunch menus below:
Dashi will be open Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with the All Day Menu and 5-8 p.m. with small plates; Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for brunch, 4-5 p.m. with small plates, and 5-8 p.m. with the All Day Menu; and Sundays from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. for brunch.