Callie's Hot Little Biscuit and Verde team up to create a Hot Little BBLT salad

If your typical sad salad desk lunch has turned into just another bowl of greens, Verde and Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit have come up with a solution: the Hot Little BBLT.

HLB owner Carrie Morey spilled the croutons on Instagram about their new collab with the fast casual salad spot, writing, "It is no surprise that I love teaming up with friends and female entrepreneurs to create something original and delicious! That's why I am so excited about our hot little collaboration with @eatatverde."





Made with romaine, arugula, heirloom tomatoes, bleu cheese, bacon, and buttermilk dressing, this new concoction is unique because of one small but significant addition. Insert croutons from Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit and you have a mouth-watering and dough-y salad that you didn't even know you needed.





"By turning excess biscuit dough into croutons, we are helping to eliminate food waste," writes Morey. Like all Verde concoctions, you can order the Hot Little BBLT as a salad or wrap (we tried the latter and it did not disappoint).

Pop in now through August to enjoy one for yourself. For a shot at a freebie salad, follow both @eatatverde and @calliesbiscuits.