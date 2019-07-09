Callie's Hot Little Biscuit and Verde team up to create a Hot Little BBLT salad

View this post on Instagram
One unbeLEAFably good salad. 🥗 We've teamed up with @eatatverde to create the perfect savory meal in more ways than one... and did we mention those are biscuit croutons?! Yes, please! Pick one up at @eatatverde now through August 31st + check our stories for some amazing giveaways!
If your typical sad salad desk lunch has turned into just another bowl of greens, Verde and Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit have come up with a solution: the Hot Little BBLT.
HLB owner Carrie Morey spilled the croutons on Instagram about their new collab with the fast casual salad spot, writing, "It is no surprise that I love teaming up with friends and female entrepreneurs to create something original and delicious! That's why I am so excited about our hot little collaboration with @eatatverde."
Made with romaine, arugula, heirloom tomatoes, bleu cheese, bacon, and buttermilk dressing, this new concoction is unique because of one small but significant addition. Insert croutons from Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit and you have a mouth-watering and dough-y salad that you didn't even know you needed.
Pop in now through August to enjoy one for yourself. For a shot at a freebie salad, follow both @eatatverde and @calliesbiscuits.