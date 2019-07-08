What's Poppin: 35+ ways to eat, drink, and be merry this week

click to enlarge Blade and Bull Facebook

Monday

Post long weekend malaise got ya down? Fear not, Charleston, this city is ripe for celebration any and every day of the year. Here's where to sip and sup this week, rain or shine:

Kick off the week with prizes, drink specials, and a little healthy competition. Smoky Oak Taproom is hosting Music Bingo every Mon. at 7 p.m.

Y’all already know ... yoga + beer = happy Monday. Frothy Beard Brewing Co. is partnering with Bendy Brewski Yoga at 6:30 p.m and it’s open to all.

Tuesday

Pop-ups are better with a view. Pure Barre will be holding a class on The Restoration’s rooftop along with Clean Juice for a post-sweat refresher. Take part in the workout from 6-7 p.m.

Vintage is in, and so are wines that span 20 years in the making. Join Wine & Company for an Old French Wine Tasting from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Don’t forget your Tuesday training ride with the Tradesman Brewing Co. team at 6 p.m, hosted by Trek Bicycle Store of Mt. Pleasant.

Speaking of burning calories... did someone say cake? You can have it with zero guilt every Tues. at 6:15 p.m after Charleston Bicycle Company’s weekly Cake Ride.

Head to Parcel 32 at 5 p.m. for a burger + beer combo you don’t want to miss.



Pink Bellies is at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. every Tuesday starting at 11 a.m.



New Filipino pop-up Mansueta's is at Charles Towne Fermentory starting at 4 p.m.



Wednesday



Felines and wine are great separately, but they’re even better together. Head to Pounce Cat Cafe from 6:30-8 p.m for a little kitty lovin’ and a rosé tasting.





Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails is partnering with Lowcountry Local First and Applied Building Sciences, Inc. for a July Local Social. Enjoy sips, light bites, and engage with the business community from 5:30-7 p.m.

If you can’t make it to Hawaii this Summer, Tin Roof has you covered. Their Tiki Happy Hour: Hawaiian Luau is from 4-8 p.m with all things tropical.

Celebrate Bastille Day with 39 Rue De Jean starting at 4 p.m. on Thurs. with half-price bottles and happy hour extending through the week.



Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails is hosting their grand opening with complimentary wine, beer, and small bites starting at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

It’s a Rosé Oasis Wine Tasting at Parcel 32 with small bites in The Parlour from 6-8 p.m.

If you’re burnt out on all of this week's wine tastings, Savannah Bee Company will have your sips and sweets from 7-9 p.m.

Drink for a cause and help save Drayton Hall with Edmund’s Oast from 5-8 p.m.

Southern Smoke Cigars is hosting a pop-up at Taco Boy’s Huger St. location from 6-9 p.m. in a sweet vintage airstream.

The spirit of giving is in the air this week. Eat, drink, and donate to Lowcountry Herald at Pour Taproom from 6-8 p.m.

Rose Pavillion will still be poppin’ with food, drinks, and live music starting at 6 p.m. for a Summer Series in Hampton Park.

If you missed arm day at the gym, this is your weekly reminder that Blade & Bull is at Palmetto Brewing from 6-10 p.m. for a night of axe throwing.

Harbour Club is hosting a wine dinner featuring wines of Maison Louis Jadot from 6-9 p.m.

Whether you’re in need of a bottle or just a glass, DJ Kaila Picard will be on the rooftop of the Grand Bohemian Hotel starting at 9 p.m. for Rosé Heaven.



Blade and Bull Axe Throwing in Park Circle hosts a ladies' night with a wine and Champagne tasting starting at 7 p.m.



Sip on some natural Oregon wine at Edmund's Oast Exchange's tasting starting at 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Daniel Island has all the food and shopping from 5-9 p.m during their Night Market.

Fam’s Brewing Co. on James Island is adding Chucktown Brewdown’s Sleeping With the Enemy on tap, and you can join them in celebrating from 5-7 p.m.

Enjoy a free tasting from Cathead Distillery at East Bay Wine & Spirits from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Everyone craves a late-night snack after ringing in the weekend — don’t miss out on El Pincho’s $3 tacos all night long starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday

If you can quote Parks & Rec like your life depends on it, you’ll probably want to tune in to team trivia at Manny’s Mediterranean Cafe from 8-10 p.m.

If you didn’t realize there was a National French Fry Day, there is. You can celebrate it with Hōm Charleston starting at 11 a.m.

Get your pup fix at Frothy Beard Brewing Co. from 12-3 p.m for Meet the Greyhounds.

If you think your family buffalo chicken dip recipe is the best of the best, you might want to enter the Buffalo Chicken Dip Cook-off hosted by O’Brion’s Pub & Grille on James Island from 3-6 p.m.

Sunday

Relive the glory days of college and enter the Flip Cup Karaoke Tournament at The Brick for a chance to win $500. Get your game on from 3-6 p.m.

The Alley has half-priced drinks, snacks, and games all day long for Summer Sunday.