What's Poppin: 35+ ways to eat, drink, and be merry this week

Kick off the week with prizes, drink specials, and a little healthy competition. Smoky Oak Taproom is hosting Music Bingo every Mon. at 7 p.m.
Y’all already know ... yoga + beer = happy Monday. Frothy Beard Brewing Co. is partnering with Bendy Brewski Yoga at 6:30 p.m and it’s open to all.
Pop-ups are better with a view. Pure Barre will be holding a class on The Restoration’s rooftop along with Clean Juice for a post-sweat refresher. Take part in the workout from 6-7 p.m.
Vintage is in, and so are wines that span 20 years in the making. Join Wine & Company for an Old French Wine Tasting from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Don’t forget your Tuesday training ride with the Tradesman Brewing Co. team at 6 p.m, hosted by Trek Bicycle Store of Mt. Pleasant.
Speaking of burning calories... did someone say cake? You can have it with zero guilt every Tues. at 6:15 p.m after Charleston Bicycle Company’s weekly Cake Ride.
Head to Parcel 32 at 5 p.m. for a burger + beer combo you don’t want to miss.
Pink Bellies is at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. every Tuesday starting at 11 a.m.
New Filipino pop-up Mansueta's is at Charles Towne Fermentory starting at 4 p.m.
Felines and wine are great separately, but they’re even better together. Head to Pounce Cat Cafe from 6:30-8 p.m for a little kitty lovin’ and a rosé tasting.
Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails is partnering with Lowcountry Local First and Applied Building Sciences, Inc. for a July Local Social. Enjoy sips, light bites, and engage with the business community from 5:30-7 p.m.
If you can’t make it to Hawaii this Summer, Tin Roof has you covered. Their Tiki Happy Hour: Hawaiian Luau is from 4-8 p.m with all things tropical.
Celebrate Bastille Day with 39 Rue De Jean starting at 4 p.m. on Thurs. with half-price bottles and happy hour extending through the week.
Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails is hosting their grand opening with complimentary wine, beer, and small bites starting at 5:30 p.m.
It’s a Rosé Oasis Wine Tasting at Parcel 32 with small bites in The Parlour from 6-8 p.m.
If you’re burnt out on all of this week's wine tastings, Savannah Bee Company will have your sips and sweets from 7-9 p.m.
Drink for a cause and help save Drayton Hall with Edmund’s Oast from 5-8 p.m.
Southern Smoke Cigars is hosting a pop-up at Taco Boy’s Huger St. location from 6-9 p.m. in a sweet vintage airstream.
The spirit of giving is in the air this week. Eat, drink, and donate to Lowcountry Herald at Pour Taproom from 6-8 p.m.
Rose Pavillion will still be poppin’ with food, drinks, and live music starting at 6 p.m. for a Summer Series in Hampton Park.
If you missed arm day at the gym, this is your weekly reminder that Blade & Bull is at Palmetto Brewing from 6-10 p.m. for a night of axe throwing.
Harbour Club is hosting a wine dinner featuring wines of Maison Louis Jadot from 6-9 p.m.
Whether you’re in need of a bottle or just a glass, DJ Kaila Picard will be on the rooftop of the Grand Bohemian Hotel starting at 9 p.m. for Rosé Heaven.
Blade and Bull Axe Throwing in Park Circle hosts a ladies' night with a wine and Champagne tasting starting at 7 p.m.
Sip on some natural Oregon wine at Edmund's Oast Exchange's tasting starting at 5:30 p.m.
Daniel Island has all the food and shopping from 5-9 p.m during their Night Market.
Fam’s Brewing Co. on James Island is adding Chucktown Brewdown’s Sleeping With the Enemy on tap, and you can join them in celebrating from 5-7 p.m.
Enjoy a free tasting from Cathead Distillery at East Bay Wine & Spirits from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Everyone craves a late-night snack after ringing in the weekend — don’t miss out on El Pincho’s $3 tacos all night long starting at 6 p.m.
If you can quote Parks & Rec like your life depends on it, you’ll probably want to tune in to team trivia at Manny’s Mediterranean Cafe from 8-10 p.m.
If you didn’t realize there was a National French Fry Day, there is. You can celebrate it with Hōm Charleston starting at 11 a.m.
Get your pup fix at Frothy Beard Brewing Co. from 12-3 p.m for Meet the Greyhounds.
If you think your family buffalo chicken dip recipe is the best of the best, you might want to enter the Buffalo Chicken Dip Cook-off hosted by O’Brion’s Pub & Grille on James Island from 3-6 p.m.
Relive the glory days of college and enter the Flip Cup Karaoke Tournament at The Brick for a chance to win $500. Get your game on from 3-6 p.m.
The Alley has half-priced drinks, snacks, and games all day long for Summer Sunday.