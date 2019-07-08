Eat

Dress like a cow for free Chick-fil-A this Tues. July 9

Free food for looking silly

Posted by Caylin Gregory on Mon, Jul 8, 2019 at 12:35 PM

CHICK-FIL-A INSTAGRAM
  Chick-fil-a Instagram

We love a random holiday, especially when free food is involved.


This Tues. July 9 for one day only Chick-fil-A is celebrating the 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day by giving away free food — but there’s a catch. In order to get your free chicken entree, you must be dressed in your best cow attire (or accessory.)


Whether you’re DIY-ing with drugstore paint and a white t-shirt or you’re going full-blown mascot, you’re still eligible to save a little money. Adults that are dressed up will get a free entree, and kids who look like cows will get a free kids meal. 


The offer ends at 7 p.m. Ready, set, moo — and click here to find a location near you. 

