Dress like a cow for free Chick-fil-A this Tues. July 9

click to enlarge Chick-fil-a Instagram

We love a random holiday, especially when free food is involved.

This Tues. July 9 for one day only Chick-fil-A is celebrating the 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day by giving away free food — but there’s a catch. In order to get your free chicken entree, you must be dressed in your best cow attire (or accessory.)

Whether you’re DIY-ing with drugstore paint and a white t-shirt or you’re going full-blown mascot, you’re still eligible to save a little money. Adults that are dressed up will get a free entree, and kids who look like cows will get a free kids meal.

The offer ends at 7 p.m. Ready, set, moo — and click here to find a location near you.